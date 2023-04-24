Introducing Nor Rafidah Khairuddin: The Personal Designer & Branded Handbag Shopper Turned Boutique Owner
Rafidah is the mastermind behind the popular Sellection brand.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a market saturated with big box brands who manufacture the same products day after day, Nor Rafidah Khairuddin is demonstrating how hard work and perseverance can pay off by becoming a personal shopper to a successful boutique owner.
Nor Rafidah Khairuddin is a designer and personal shopper who migrated to Montreal, Canada in 2014 to be with her beloved husband, Abdul Hadi Wisman. After arriving to her new home, Rafidah went straight to work to help contribute to their household income, doing any job available - from working as a kitchen assistant to hotel housekeeper. She even went from one café to another in Downtown Montreal hoping to sell her famous banana muffins, but she feared she was looked at as strangely and was rejected due to the fact she was a Muslim woman who wore a hijab.
"This didn't discourage me at all, however, and I continued to look for opportunities without giving up," Rafidah says. “Eventually I was able to make quite a bit of money selling my muffins and rewarded myself by buying my first designer handbag from the Montreal Premium Outlet.”
“It was then,” she continued, “that I thought about being a personal shopper for the Malaysians who wanted affordable designer goods from Canada and the United States. The idea excited me and I was eager to get started.”
Later that year, Rafidah set up a Facebook page called Branded Handbags by Rafidah, to sell genuine handbags and fashion accessories by brands such as Coach, Michael Kors, Fossil, and Kate Spade. After seeing exceptional success, she then opened a brick-and- mortar boutique in Kuala Lumpur in 2018 under the brand name, Sellection. From there, the Sellection.com domain was also created.
Today, Sellection.com is the most popular and trusted online shopping platform in Malaysia – and even saw growth during the global COVID pandemic where 80% of the brand’s sales come from.
“We believe that 2023 will be an amazing year for both shoppers and Sellection, especially since travel restrictions have been lifted,” says Rafidah. “I’m also looking forward to further expansion with a bigger boutique as well.
To date, Sellection.com boasts almost 5,000 positive testimonials with more being added each day.
For more information about Nor Rafidah Khairuddin, or to view her entire collection, please visit https://sellection.com/.
About Sellection
Sellection is an online and brick-and-mortar branded fashion business based in beautiful Malaysia. The company is renowned for offering limited edition designer handbags that are carefully curated by its founder, Nor Rafidah Khairuddin, as a way to help women feel confident and look stylish. In fact, the company’s tagline is ‘Embracing Confidence,’ and Rafidah takes joy in knowing she has helped thousands of men and women to realize their dreams of owning international branded goods, no matter their background or status.
