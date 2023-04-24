Ghosts and The Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation

From left to right: Steve Sayre, Kelsey Bohlen, and Garrett Stewart Sayre
Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the Afterlife….””
— Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "Ghosts and the Afterlife" is a first-of-its-kind scientific investigation into the existence of ghosts and the Hereafter.
The hit docufilm, “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” has been a top-selling film on Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), iTunes, and Amazon and has been a Best-Selling DVD on Walmart.com. The film was voted Best Documentary Film of 2022 at the TZIFF International Film Festival and is rated 94 out of 100 by Moviefone, 8.4 out of 10 by IMDB, and 5 out of 5 stars on both Movie Insider and iTunes.
Director Steve Sayre comments, "Our film aims to provide an objective, scientific approach to the topic of ghosts and the afterlife, and to explore the mysteries that continue to fascinate people around the world. We hope that this film will encourage a deeper understanding and appreciation of the unknown, and inspire viewers to question what they thought they knew about the world around them."
Relevant to the subject matter of “Ghosts and the Afterlife,” Steve Sayre, the film’s director, has undergone two after-death experiences after dying twice on the operating room table. Both experiences of clinical death were due to Sayre having suffered serious injury to his heart in the military, which incidents provided him with a direct personal understanding of the afterlife phenomenon. During his military service, Sayre served in a top-secret capacity for U.S. Army intelligence and U.S. Air Force nuclear missile launch.
Steve’s brother, Garrett Sayre, the film’s executive producer, served in a top-secret capacity for Naval Intelligence and, amongst his many duties, provided anti-terrorist reports to the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Between the two of them, they spent 12 years researching the topic to present all the most salient and supportive research regarding the afterlife from both a historical and a scientific perspective, making the film the first truly scientific investigation into ghosts and life after death.
“Ghosts and the Afterlife” features James Van Praagh (creator and executive producer of “Ghost Whisperer”), Dr. Raymond Moody, M.D., Ph.D., Dr. Vernon Sylvest, M.D. (pathologist), Dr. Kenneth Rose (Harvard Ph.D. in philosophy and world religions), Psychics Eddie Conner, Reverend Justin Terry and Reverend F. Reed Brown, Dr. Jeffrey Rediger, M.D. (Harvard Professor and researcher into the phenomena of life-after-death experiences and spiritual healing), Dr. Norm Shealy, M.D., Ph.D. (neurosurgeon), Captain Frederick “Skip” Atwater (the Operations Officer in charge of the top-secret military StarGate program that investigated consciousness beyond the physical mind), and many others.
The program is narrated on-camera by Kelsey Bohlen with special guest appearances by Jay Thomas, Emmy-award-winning performer best known for Cheers, Mr. Holland's Opus, and Dragonfly. "Ghosts and the Afterlife" was Jay’s last film project.
Steve Sayre’s previous films include "Death Penalty," "The Satan Killer" with Cindy Birdsong and James Westbrook, and "Lost at Sea" with Caroline Ambrose and Mark Cuban.
Below are a few excerpts from the reviews the film has received:
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
Vision Films is the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
Michael James
Hollywood News Reports
+1 818-233-6440 email us here
Trailer for "Ghosts and the Afterlife"
You just read:
Ghosts and The Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Michael James
Hollywood News Reports
+1 818-233-6440
email us here