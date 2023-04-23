Media Alert: Countdown to OpenText World EMEA

1 Day to Seeing OpenText's Latest Innovations for Business Success

What: OpenText World EMEA 2023, an opportunity to reimagine how information is managed via technology, without the constraints of location, infrastructure, time, or space – witness and experience inspiring face-to-face and on-demand keynote sessions, customer and partner meetings, industry customer roundtables, networking events and more. Includes:

Keynote address by CEO & CTO Mark Barrenechea , who will talk about the future of information management and showcase new innovations from OpenText. Mark will talk about how to manage through the internet of clouds and how large language models (AI/ML) are shaping the way we help customers solve complex problems.

, who will talk about the future of information management and showcase new innovations from OpenText. Mark will talk about how to manage through the internet of clouds and how large language models (AI/ML) are shaping the way we help customers solve complex problems. Since the acquisition of Micro Focus 90 days ago, this is the first time OpenText is going to showcase its expanded mission and the new innovations underway. From global connected supply chains to seven-star service experience management, OpenText is building the most secure and elastic information cloud for evolving content types that will increase productivity for IT, operations, developers, climate innovators, and more.

Moreover, Mark will sit down with several customers including Evonik, Thales, Phillips, and Jaguar Land Rover. Long-time OpenText customer and partner Evonik will discuss how the technical and workflow innovations are powering digital transformations and ongoing cloud and content journeys for Evonik and other organizations.

Keynote address by EVP & Chief Product Officer, Muhi Majzoub on the company's innovative Project Titanium roadmap and the future of AI-led, security-enabled and cloud-ready information management. Muhi will discuss our product roadmap and each of our business units will have online sessions with demos to learn more.

Special guest keynotes, including conservationist and National Geographic Fellow Steve Boyes to talk about technology's impact on climate innovation, and change management expert Waltraud Gläser ( Munich ), as well as Jaguar Land Rover ( London ).

), as well as Jaguar Land Rover ( ). Details on OpenText Cloud Editions (CE) 23.2, with over 100 innovations released over the last 12 months to help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation, including the ability to make smarter, faster decisions with the help of AI-powered insights.

Why: OpenText World EMEA 2023 will help attendees understand how to:

Increase and strengthen connections to customers, partners and employees across the entire organization to prepare for Business 2030.

Implement immediate and responsible business practices in support of increasing regulations for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) compliance, as well as for sustainability and responsible sourcing.

Protect customers and partners with a holistic security portfolio.

Where: Munich, Paris, London and virtual

When: April 24 to 27, 2023

Register: Visit the OpenText World event page

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText OTEXOTEX visit opentext.com

