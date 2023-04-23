Media Alert: Countdown to OpenText World EMEA

There were 302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 423,075 in the last 365 days.
1 Day to Seeing OpenText's Latest Innovations for Business Success
WATERLOO, ON, April 23, 2023 /CNW/ --
What: OpenText World EMEA 2023, an opportunity to reimagine how information is managed via technology, without the constraints of location, infrastructure, time, or space – witness and experience inspiring face-to-face and on-demand keynote sessions, customer and partner meetings, industry customer roundtables, networking events and more. Includes:
Why: OpenText World EMEA 2023 will help attendees understand how to:
Where: Munich, Paris, London and virtual
When: April 24 to 27, 2023
Register: Visit the OpenText World event page
