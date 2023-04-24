UniversityWafer, Inc. High-Quality Lithium Niobate Substrates for Advanced Research Applications

Premium LiNbO3 substrates for optical modulators, nonlinear optics, acoustic wave devices, & photonic circuits. Elevate your research with UniversityWafer, Inc.
SOUTH BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- UniversityWafer, Inc., a leading provider of high-quality substrates for scientific and industrial applications, proudly announces the release of their premium lithium niobate (LiNbO3) substrates. These state-of-the-art substrates are meticulously designed to meet the demands of cutting-edge research in integrated optics, optoelectronics, and telecommunications.
With exceptional electro-optic, nonlinear optical, and piezoelectric properties, UniversityWafer's lithium niobate substrates are well-suited for a wide range of applications, including:
Optical Modulators: Enhancing optical communication systems with high-speed, high-performance signal processing and transmission.
Nonlinear Optics: Unlocking the potential of frequency conversion, optical parametric oscillators, and wave-mixing processes.
Acoustic Wave Devices: Enabling advanced surface acoustic wave (SAW) and bulk acoustic wave (BAW) devices for high-performance filters, resonators, and sensors.
Photonic Integrated Circuits: Empowering the next generation of compact, energy-efficient photonic integrated circuits.
"Our mission at UniversityWafer, Inc. is to provide researchers with the highest quality materials and services to drive innovation and discoveries," said CEO of UniversityWafer, Inc. "We believe our lithium niobate substrates will empower researchers to push the boundaries of optics, optoelectronics, and telecommunications."
UniversityWafer, Inc.'s lithium niobate substrates undergo rigorous quality control measures to ensure exceptional material properties, crystal orientation, and surface quality. The company offers a wide selection of dimensions, orientations, and finishes to meet specific research needs. Furthermore, UniversityWafer's team of dedicated experts provides unparalleled customer support, assisting customers in choosing the perfect substrate for their projects.
To learn more about UniversityWafer, Inc.'s lithium niobate substrates and how they can elevate research, visit or contact the company at 800-713-9375 or chris@universitywafer.com
About UniversityWafer, Inc.
UniversityWafer, Inc. is a trusted provider of high-quality substrates for a diverse range of scientific and industrial applications. The company is dedicated to supplying researchers and industries with the finest materials and services, promoting advancements in science and technology.
