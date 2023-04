Foresee the Future with BLUETTI at GREENPOWER 2023

BLUETTI - WELCOME TO GREENPOWER FAIR BLUETTI - VISIT US ON GREENPOWER 2023

POLAND, April 24, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- BLUETTI, a powerful leader with clean energy solutions , is about to release its latest power stations, which includes AC60, B80, AC180, and other popular energy storage systems, at GREENPOWER IREF 2023 , which will be held for professionals in the field of renewable energy sources, in Poland, from May 16 to May 18, 2023.After years of researching and developing, BLUETTI has been keeping finding and improving more energy storage & reuse solutions, and will present the world with the following products of BLUETTI 2023 brand new series, to level up everyone's sustainable life.AC60AC60 redefines the energy storage system - Liquids and dust can hardly get inside due to its design of independent air tightness and vacuum-coated with a protective layer; Plus, it needs less time to charge, to ensure more time for fun. Only 1 Hour to Full Charge!B80More than an add-on to AC60, the B80 can work as a versatile power bank to charge EB3A, EB55, EB70, EB70S, AC50S, AC180, EB240, and EB150 through an aviation to DC7909 cable*.*Sold separately.AC180Compact and Powerful AC180 engages the capability of stronger 2700W power lifting, which allows it to run multiple devices simultaneously; UPS response in 20ms; Fast charging make 65% charge within 31mins quietly and stably; It's definitely the most suitable & convenient choice for outdoor RV trips.EP600The highlight of BLUETTI's performance will be the latest energy storage system EP600, the milestone of this industry, which is mainly designed for upgrading the families which has already started a green and sustainable lifestyle, and the people who have the willing to live a green lifestyle as well.The meeting will take place at: / BLUETTI extends a sincere invitation for a meeting at:Booth: # 32 pavilion 7aAddress: The area of the Poznań International Fairul. Głogowska 14, 60-734 Poznań, PolandAbout BLUETTIFrom the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/