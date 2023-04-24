Foresee the Future with BLUETTI at GREENPOWER 2023

After years of researching and developing, BLUETTI has been keeping finding and improving more energy storage & reuse solutions, and will present the world with the following products of BLUETTI 2023 brand new series, to level up everyone's sustainable life.
AC60
AC60 redefines the energy storage system - Liquids and dust can hardly get inside due to its design of independent air tightness and vacuum-coated with a protective layer; Plus, it needs less time to charge, to ensure more time for fun. Only 1 Hour to Full Charge!
B80
More than an add-on to AC60, the B80 can work as a versatile power bank to charge EB3A, EB55, EB70, EB70S, AC50S, AC180, EB240, and EB150 through an aviation to DC7909 cable*.
*Sold separately.
AC180
Compact and Powerful AC180 engages the capability of stronger 2700W power lifting, which allows it to run multiple devices simultaneously; UPS response in 20ms; Fast charging make 65% charge within 31mins quietly and stably; It's definitely the most suitable & convenient choice for outdoor RV trips.
EP600
The highlight of BLUETTI's performance will be the latest energy storage system EP600, the milestone of this industry, which is mainly designed for upgrading the families which has already started a green and sustainable lifestyle, and the people who have the willing to live a green lifestyle as well.
The meeting will take place at: / BLUETTI extends a sincere invitation for a meeting at:
Booth: # 32 pavilion 7a
Address: The area of the Poznań International Fair
ul. Głogowska 14, 60-734 Poznań, Poland
About BLUETTI
From the very beginning, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for our homes and our world. That's why BLUETTI makes its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://www.bluettipower.eu/
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.