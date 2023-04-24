With Huge US and Global Growth Planned High Performance isn’t Just a Tagline To Chicago’s FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing

Fear-NONE Motorcycle Clothing Continues National USA & Global Growth
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Iconic motorcycle clothing and gear brand FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Clothing has a lot to be happy about. Sales are growing as its customer base is ever expanding across the US and the globe and its march towards its goal of a brand equity value in the tens of millions of dollars continues.
An advantage for the Chicago clothing brand is the fact that retail is still coming out of a devastating 3-year pandemic causing the retail clothing landscape to be dramatically altered in favor of smaller and upcoming competitors. Household names including main street brands have disappeared forever en masse and what’s left is a clothing brand void on main street America. That void is a good thing for Chicago motorcycle maker FEAR-NONE Motorcycle Gear a leader in its category and on a steady perpetual growth curve. “It’s like we are all alone,” says FEAR-NONE CEO Wild Bill Walen. “But then again, we always were,” he jokes. “We always aimed to be a maker of hand-finished, super high-quality and highest performance clothing and gear for serious bikers and that means our products are always made in America. Not junk from China or the 3rd World," he says confidently. "Our clothing and business model are based on serious, American-made quality and design and that means you cannot make it by the boatload or rather “container-ship” load in China or Indonesia or Mexico. At FEAR-NONE, we take pride in providing REAL-American-made products that are innovative, tough and that last for years... and our customers love that. It simply can't be copied by the big commercial brands selling $10 t-shirts that last a few months and who are now bust.”
In business for nearly 2 decades, FEAR-NONE is a formidable brand that betters any of its biggest rivals, offering a staggering 650 originally-designed and Chicago-produced products from t-shirts to hoodies to sweaters to luggage to jeans and headgear… everything imagined to handle motorcycle life on America’s highways. It also offers probably the most comprehensive guarantee in the market on every product. “You have a problem just return it to us and we’ll fix that problem no questions asked,” says Bill. “That’s what we call our ‘Old School American business approach’ and it is the best practice in the world from both the consumer and the company side as it builds tremendous trust.” For FEAR-NONE, this approach to retail clothing and its ultra-high quality mantra are working well as the brand continually adds customers from the US and globally to its army of devoted followers all while main stream brands struggle to attract customers or simply just fade away. “We have also been pretty brand and technology savvy from the start employing brand experts and brand managers from the start. The internet has been the great equalizer, as suddenly your carefully-built brand gets known instantly anywhere and its open 24/7 with the convenience of instant purchasing. Just click and pay and that’s it,” says Bill.
It also helps if the CEO relates to his audience and has street credibility. “Wild Bill” lives by FEAR-NONE’s mantra— being a dedicated biker all his life, he celebrates the classic American biker lifestyle and its values every day. “I ride everyday rain or shine,” says Bill. “It’s just in our hearts. It’s so much more than just riding an American motorcycle and more about freedom, celebrating all we have in America, big and wide-open spaces, quality and high-performance in all-weather situations, and our unique customs, people, culture, and art. There is no other lifestyle or interpretation of living that even comes close to the classic American Biker lifestyle and no brand better represents this than FEAR-NONE. Classic American nostalgia is a very powerful thing in the American as well as the rest of the world’s psyches, so we (American biker enthusiasts) are not alone by any means. FEAR-NONE’s clothing, gear and brand are the most powerful and unique statements of this reality." And with a rapidly growing plethora of devotees around the globe he isn't the only one who thinks this.
Ranging from shirts to hoodies to jackets to jeans to head gear, FEAR-NONE’s original, eye-turning designs, unique old-school interpretation of American motorcycle culture, and emphasis on highest performance make sure their products are like nothing else on the market. “We get attempts to copy our brand and products all the time from everywhere, but none succeed. Even the big competitors fail— as our followers know who the real McCoy is,” says Bill. “Besides, being the best-made, functional, innovative and coolest products on the market allows FEAR-NONE’s products to never look like anyone else’s… their DNA is a purely unique, old school interpretation of American biker culture. When you see our products for the first time, they literally scream “Original,” Old School American Biker” and “serious, super-high quality,” says Bill.
FEAR-NONE continues to stress its Made in America mantra, originality, Old School coolness, highest-quality and innovation as well as its loyalty to and love of its customers worldwide. "We’ll continue to fight and follow our path of being USA-made, original classic coolness, being customer-obsessed, having the highest-performance and quality products, and of course FEAR-NONE originality! No matter what," say Bill.
