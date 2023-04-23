Global Endotracheal Tubes Market to Reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2028.

The global hyperhidrosis treatment market size was USD 1.43 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Endotracheal Tubes Market size was USD 2.29 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the projected period. Growth drivers include the increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, a rising number of surgeries performed, and an aging population. Endotracheal tubes are a critical tool for surgical procedures and critical care settings that help to maintain an open airway and provide adequate oxygen and ventilation to patients. As the number of surgeries and critical care procedures increases, particularly in developing countries, demand for endotracheal tubes is expected to rise.

Innovation and technology advancements, such as cuffless endotracheal tubes and subglottic suctioning, have enabled the creation of products with enhanced features that lower the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia and improve patient outcomes. Embedded sensors in endotracheal tubes that allow real-time monitoring of physiological parameters like temperature, pressure, and pH levels are becoming popular in critical care situations, as they aid in early detection of problems and timely intervention.

Furthermore, the global prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders like COPD and asthma, especially in emerging countries, is expected to increase demand for endotracheal tubes. Despite these growth opportunities, the market for endotracheal tubes may be hindered by factors such as high prices, accessibility of alternative products like Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs), and the risk of side effects from endotracheal tube use. Nonetheless, the market for endotracheal tubes is anticipated to experience growth due to rising demand for surgical procedures and critical care services.

The global endotracheal tubes market has been analyzed and forecasted in this report from 2019 to 2032, with a focus on historical data and revenue growth at the global, regional, and country level. The report also provides an analysis of market trends for each of the segments and sub-segments. The market has been segmented based on product type, route type, application, end-use, and region.

Under the product type outlook, the market has been divided into four segments, including regular endotracheal tube, reinforced endotracheal tube, preformed endotracheal tube, and double lumen endotracheal tube. The route type outlook includes two segments, orotracheal and nasotracheal. The application outlook consists of emergency treatment, therapy, and others. The end-use outlook includes hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

The report also provides a regional outlook, covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The country scope includes the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey.

The market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing demand for endotracheal tubes in surgical operations and critical care settings to ensure patients receive enough oxygen and ventilation. The rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, increasing number of surgeries performed, and an aging population are also expected to contribute to the market's growth.

Technological advancements, such as the creation of innovative products with enhanced features including cuffless endotracheal tubes and subglottic suctioning, are expected to improve patient outcomes by lowering the incidence of ventilator-associated pneumonia, a major complication in patients receiving mechanical ventilation. Endotracheal tubes with embedded sensors are also becoming more popular as they enable real-time monitoring of various physiological parameters including temperature, pressure, and pH levels. These tubes are very helpful in critical care situations since they enable early detection of problems and timely action.

Despite the expected revenue growth, the high price of endotracheal tubes and the accessibility of substitute goods like Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs) could restrain market growth. The danger of side effects from endotracheal tube use, including ventilator-associated pneumonia, tracheal trauma, and airway blockage, could also hamper the market's growth to some extent.

Strategic development:

ConvaTec Group PLC made an announcement on November 3, 2020, regarding its acquisition of Nine Continents Medical Inc. This acquisition was intended to broaden ConvaTec's range of products in the airway management market, which includes laryngeal mask airways and endotracheal tubes.

Competitive Landscape:

Endotracheal tubes are essential medical devices that provide an artificial airway to patients requiring mechanical ventilation. The market for these tubes is highly competitive, with major players using several strategies to gain a significant share of the market revenue. The major players in the global endotracheal tubes market include R. Bard, Inc., ConvaTec Group PLC, Flexicare Medical Limited, Intersurgical Limited, Medtronic plc, Rusch GmbH, Smiths Medical, Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Vyaire Medical, Inc., WilMarc, LLC, and Xinxiang Tuoren Medical Devices Co., Ltd.

These companies deploy various strategies to expand their product offerings, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing and introducing innovative products, and expanding their product portfolio. For instance, ConvaTec Group PLC acquired Nine Continents Medical Inc. in 2020 to expand its product offerings in the airway management market, including endotracheal tubes and laryngeal mask airways.

The increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, rising aging population, and the growing number of surgeries performed are driving the market's revenue growth. The market's revenue growth is further supported by technological advancements in the field, leading to the development of innovative products with enhanced features such as cuffless endotracheal tubes and subglottic suctioning. The market's growth is also fueled by the rising demand for endotracheal tubes with embedded sensors, which enable real-time monitoring of various physiological parameters. However, the high price of endotracheal tubes and the accessibility of substitute goods like Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAs) could restrain revenue growth of the market.

