Giant Mammoth Chain "GMMT" Announces Being Listed One After Another on Global Exchange

Paya Lebar, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2023) - Giant Mammoth Chain, a blockchain-focused company (Chairman Baek Jong-Yoon), announces that it is constantly listing its own cryptocurrency, referred to as "GMMT," on major international virtual asset exchanges and developing its ecosystem.

After launching the main net 'Mammoth chain' on March 28, 2022, the Mammoth Foundation has since expanded to other major Asian countries, creating branches in Korea and Japan, as well as a presence in Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia, and extending its ecosystem by acquiring additional partners and users.

Giant Mammoth Chain "GMMT" was launched in January 2023, with upgrades and development focusing on excellent scalability and stability. "GMMT" is a utility token utilized in the 'Giant Mammoth Chain', a blockchain ecosystem based on Web 3.0, and is used to build an ecosystem in which user participation and reasonable compensation are provided in a virtuous cycle.

Beginning in January 2023, with the first listing on the New York virtual currency exchange Bitmart, GMMT has progressively secured overseas exchanges such as CITEX and Deepcoin, enabling trading in a total of 10 locations. In April, it was confirmed that it was added to a fifth exchange when listed on the Coinstore.

According to the Mammoth Foundation, the Giant Mammoth Chain ecosystem is expected to see a surge in international users as more foreign exchanges list GMMT. It now facilitates transactions on a number of international exchanges, including △Bitrue △Tapbit △Indodax and △BKEX, and it intends to develop its own global ecosystem by promoting listing on international exchanges in the future. The Mammoth Foundation is also hosting a number of Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions, in conjunction with several exchanges and well-known crypto influencers.

In addition, the Mammoth Foundation completed significant business agreements with global corporations such as DART's and Mega Investment, and will continue to update its partnerships with various international projects.

Mammoth Foundation Chairman Baek Jong-Yoon stated, "We are doing our best to continuously expand and implement new services. When merging non-fungible tokens (NFT) and play to earn (P2E) in the future, it will be possible to ensure accessibility for users around the world and raise awareness of GMMT among international investors," and carried on "We are trying our best to set the standard in the blockchain market trend by actively promoting globally and being listed on major international exchanges."

The Mammoth Foundation has developed the most efficient and optimized 3rd generation main net project with a focus on increasing value without limiting the industry, creating a turning point in corporate growth and changes.

Mammoth Foundation plans to employ blockchain technology in the actual world following the launch of its own main net in 2022. △NFT market platform 'EDEM' △shopping platform 'Cokili' △point exchange platform using GMMT 'Biscuit', and more, are currently being implemented.

