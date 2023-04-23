New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 23, 2023) - Lvrch Capital Advisory, a leading innovative investment firm specializing in diversified portfolio management, announced today that it has successfully secured $200 million in a Series C funding round. The funding will be used to expand the company's reach and capabilities in real estate, logistics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence investments.

The substantial investment from major industry players is a testament to the confidence in Lvrch Capital Advisory's unique approach to portfolio management and the growth potential of its targeted sectors. As a pioneer in the industry, Lvrch has consistently demonstrated its expertise in identifying and capitalizing on opportunities within emerging markets and cutting-edge technologies.

The Series C round brings the total capital raised by Lvrch Capital Advisory to more than $400 million since its inception. This latest funding round will enable the company to further develop its proprietary technology platform, forge strategic partnerships, and accelerate the growth of its core investment areas. The platform allows clients to access real-time data and analysis, providing unparalleled insights into portfolio performance and future trends.

Lvrch Capital Advisory's investments span a diverse range of sectors, including:

Real Estate: The firm's innovative approach to real estate investing has enabled it to generate significant returns for its clients. By leveraging data-driven insights and cutting-edge technology, Lvrch Capital Advisory aims to identify undervalued assets and unlock their true potential. Logistics: Lvrch Capital Advisory is at the forefront of the rapidly evolving logistics sector, with investments in innovative companies that are revolutionizing the way goods are transported and delivered. Its focus on advanced technologies, such as autonomous vehicles and drones, positions the firm to capitalize on the increasing demand for efficient and sustainable logistics solutions. Cloud Computing: Lvrch Capital Advisory recognizes the immense potential of cloud computing and has made strategic investments in companies that are leading the charge in this space. The firm's investments in cloud infrastructure and software-as-a-service (SaaS) providers have enabled it to capitalize on the growing demand for scalable, on-demand computing resources. Artificial Intelligence: With AI poised to transform a myriad of industries, Lvrch Capital Advisory is investing in companies that are at the cutting edge of this technological revolution. The firm's AI-focused investments span a wide range of applications, from machine learning-driven analytics to advanced robotics and automation solutions.

The company's commitment to innovation and diversification has led to impressive growth, attracting interest from both institutional and individual investors. This latest round of funding will help Lvrch Capital Advisory continue its upward trajectory, solidifying its position as a leader in the world of diversified portfolio management.

Zachary Clarke, CFO of Lvrch Capital Advisory, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's future prospects: "We are thrilled to have received this significant vote of confidence from our investors. The Series C funding will enable us to further expand our capabilities and drive innovation in the sectors we are passionate about. Our team is dedicated to delivering exceptional results for our clients, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead."

About Lvrch Capital:

Lvrch Capital Advisory is an innovative investment firm that specializes in diversified portfolio management. The company's unique approach combines expertise in emerging markets and cutting-edge technologies, allowing it to capitalize on opportunities within real estate, logistics, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence sectors. Through its proprietary technology platform, Lvrch Capital Advisory provides clients with unparalleled insights into portfolio performance and future trends, enabling them to make informed investment decisions. Since its founding, the company has consistently delivered impressive results for its clients, attracting interest from both institutional and individual investors.

For more information, please contact:

Mariah Christensen

Director of Public Relations

Lvrch Capital Advisory

info@lvrch.com

https://lvrch.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163432