Global Donor Egg IVF Services Market to Grow at 8.3% CAGR by 2032, Driven by Rising Infertility Cases.

The global donor egg In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Services Market size was USD 3.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to experience significant revenue growth with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The main drivers of market growth are the increasing prevalence of infertility cases, the growing public awareness about donor egg IVF services, and the technological advancements in the field. The IVF process involves fertilizing eggs with sperm in a lab, and with infertility affecting up to 15% of couples globally, the demand for donor egg IVF procedures is on the rise.

Innovations such as time-lapse imaging and Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) have increased success rates and improved patient outcomes, while also lowering the risk of multiple pregnancies and birth defects, thus further fueling market growth. The demand for donor egg IVF treatments is also increasing due to a growing trend of delaying parenthood for various reasons such as career goals, financial stability, and personal preferences. Additionally, the social acceptance of non-traditional family-building strategies such as same-sex unions and solo parenthood has contributed to the demand for donor egg IVF services.

However, market growth may be hindered by high treatment costs, a shortage of donors, and moral dilemmas surrounding the use of donor eggs.

Segments Covered in the Report –

• The global donor egg In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) services market is segmented based on donor type outlook, cycle type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook. By donor type outlook, the market is divided into known donors and anonymous donors. In the case of known donors, patients can choose their donors, such as relatives or friends, which provides them with a sense of comfort and trust. On the other hand, anonymous donors have no connection to the patients, but clinics ensure their anonymity to the patients.

• Based on cycle type outlook, the market is divided into fresh donor egg IVF and frozen donor egg IVF. Fresh donor egg IVF is carried out using freshly retrieved eggs from donors, while frozen donor egg IVF is performed using previously frozen eggs. The frozen donor egg IVF procedure is preferred due to its higher success rates and cost-effectiveness.

• The end-use outlook of the global donor egg IVF market includes fertility clinics, hospitals, and others. Fertility clinics are expected to hold the largest market share due to their specialized services and expertise in providing donor egg IVF procedures.

• The global donor egg IVF market is also segmented based on regional outlook into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered under the scope of this market analysis include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR due to factors such as rising prevalence of infertility, increasing disposable income, and technological advancements in the healthcare sector.

Strategic development:

Two significant acquisitions have taken place in the fertility services sector recently. In the UK, the CARE Fertility Group acquired the Bath Fertility Centre, a prominent provider of fertility services. This move was intended to augment the CARE Fertility Group's market position in the UK and reinforce its range of offerings. Meanwhile, in Australia and New Zealand, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited acquired the Monash IVF Group, a leading fertility services provider. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Genea Oxford Fertility Limited's presence in the region and enhance its product portfolio.

Competitive Landscape:

• The global donor egg IVF services market is a competitive industry with a significant market share held by large and medium-sized players. These players employ various strategies like mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing more effective products. Major companies included in the global donor egg IVF services market report are CCRM Fertility, CARE Fertility Group, CCRM Network, Cleveland Clinic, CoperSurgical, Inc., Donor Egg Bank USA, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited, Genea Oxford Fertility Pty Ltd., IntegraMed America, OvaScience, Texas Fertility Center, and Xytex Corporation.

• CARE Fertility Group acquired Bath Fertility Centre in 2021, a renowned fertility services provider in the UK, to expand its presence in the country and enhance its product portfolio. In 2020, Genea Oxford Fertility Limited acquired Monash IVF Group, a major fertility services provider in Australia and New Zealand, to strengthen its product offerings in the region.

• CCRM Fertility introduced CCRM Genetics in June 2021, a new service that provides tailored genetic counseling and testing to individuals and couples considering reproductive treatment. The service includes preconception genetic testing, carrier screening, and noninvasive prenatal testing. In 2020, OvaScience launched OvaPrime, a new fertility therapy that utilizes a woman's own egg precursor cells to produce fresh, healthy eggs to increase the odds of successful IVF for women with poor ovarian reserve.

• These developments indicate the competitive nature of the global donor egg IVF services market and the need for continuous innovation to improve product offerings and expand market reach.

