Global Antisense and Ribonucleic Acid interference (RNAi) Therapeutic Market Expected to Reach USD 2.13 Billion by 2032

The antisense and Ribonucleic Acid interference (RNAi) therapeutic market size was USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion in 2032.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Antisense and Ribonucleic Acid interference (RNAi) Therapeutic Market size was USD 1.26 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.13 billion in 2032, with a forecasted revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. Antisense therapy and RNAi therapy are used to stop the production of disease-causing proteins and to reduce the quantities of harmful proteins, respectively.

Increasing use of these therapies for genetic disorders, infectious diseases, and neurological problems is driving revenue growth. The demand for targeted and customized medicine is also fueling market expansion, with antisense and RNAi therapies providing unique treatment options based on individual genetic profiles resulting in increased efficacy and fewer side effects.

Investments by key industry players and governmental organizations in the development of these technologies are also contributing to revenue growth. However, high costs of development and production, strict regulatory requirements, and lack of knowledge about these therapies among healthcare professionals and patients could restrain market growth. Regulatory organizations such as the FDA and EMA have created orphan drug designation programs to encourage innovative treatments for rare genetic illnesses, driving further market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The global antisense and RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic market can be analyzed based on two therapeutic approaches: antisense and Rni. Antisense therapy is a form of gene therapy that targets messenger RNA (mRNA) molecules necessary for the creation of disease-causing proteins, to stop their development. On the other hand, Rni therapy reduces the quantities of harmful proteins by destroying or inhibiting the translation of disease-causing mRNA.

When analyzed by application, the market can be segmented into four categories: oncology, neurology, infectious diseases, and genetic disorders. Antisense and Rni therapies are being used extensively in oncology to target cancer cells and reduce their growth. Neurological disorders like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Huntington's diseases are also being treated with these therapies. Antisense and Rni are also used to treat infectious diseases like HIV, Ebola, and Zika. Genetic disorders such as cystic fibrosis, Huntington's disease, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy can also be treated using these therapies.

In addition to these four categories, antisense and Rni therapies are also being used in various other applications. These include cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, ophthalmology, and dermatology, among others. As personalized medicine gains importance, antisense and Rni therapies are being increasingly used to provide customized therapy choices based on unique genetic profiles, leading to increased efficacy and fewer side effects.

The market for antisense and RNAi therapeutics is being driven by increasing use of these medicines to treat various diseases and disorders, rising demand for targeted therapeutics and customized medicine, and key industry players' and governmental organizations' investments in research and development of these technologies. However, high costs of development and production, strict regulatory requirements for approval, and lack of knowledge about these therapies among healthcare professionals and patients could restrain market growth. Nonetheless, the creation of orphan drug designation programs by regulatory organizations such as the FDA and EMA, which offer companies developing medications for rare diseases market exclusivity and financial incentives, is driving revenue growth of the market.

Strategic development:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Vir Biotechnology joined forces on October 18, 2017, to develop RNAi-based drugs for infectious diseases. Vir's expertise in infectious diseases and Alnylam's RNAi technology will be utilized to create new antiviral medications.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly and Company announced a collaboration on October 29, 2018, to investigate RNAi therapies for the treatment of cardio-metabolic diseases. The partnership aims to leverage Eli Lilly's knowledge of cardio-metabolic disorders and Dicerna's RNAi technology to develop innovative therapies for these conditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The biopharmaceutical industry comprises a range of companies dedicated to discovering, developing, and manufacturing drugs to treat diseases. Among these firms, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited are leaders in the field of RNAi-based therapeutics. These businesses have been at the forefront of developing RNAi drugs, which target genetic information to prevent the production of disease-causing proteins.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals have also made notable contributions to RNAi drug development. Sarepta has developed drugs to treat genetic disorders such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy, while Arrowhead is focusing on treating chronic hepatitis B infections. Dicerna is exploring RNAi drugs for the treatment of cardio-metabolic and other diseases.

Regulus Therapeutics and Quark Pharmaceuticals have also invested in the development of RNA-based drugs. Regulus is developing drugs that target microRNAs to treat a variety of diseases, while Quark is focused on developing treatments for conditions such as diabetic macular edema and acute kidney injury.

Gradalis, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is dedicated to developing personalized cancer treatments using RNA-based technology. Finally, OPKO Health is exploring RNAi technology for the treatment of various diseases, including AMD, a leading cause of blindness.

Overall, these companies represent some of the most prominent firms in the RNAi-based therapeutics industry, and their innovative research is expected to lead to new treatments for a range of diseases in the years to come.

