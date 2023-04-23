Global Medical Devices Cleaning Market to Reach USD 50.58 Billion by 2032 |Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global medical devices cleaning market size was USD 21.45 Billion in 2022

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cleaning medical devices market for globally was valued at USD 21.45 Billion in 2022, with an expected revenue CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The increase in cases of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) has prompted the healthcare industry to focus on sterilization and cleanliness of medical equipment, leading to an increase in demand for medical device cleaning products and services. Hospitals, clinics, and research labs are experiencing a rise in the requirement for medical device cleaning solutions, and technological advancements in the cleaning products and services are contributing to the revenue growth of the market.

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and ageing population has led to a surge in demand for surgeries and medical treatments, which in turn has created a high demand for cleaning products and services for medical devices. However, the high cost of medical device cleaning products and services and the availability of more affordable alternatives could hinder the revenue growth of the market. Additionally, the stringent regulatory regulations and standards for the use of medical device cleaning solutions and services could also limit revenue growth to some extent.

Segments Covered in the Report

The market is segmented by process outlook, which includes disinfection, automatic cleaning, and manual cleaning. The application outlook includes surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, dental instruments, and other medical devices. The end-use outlook includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

The report offers historical data and forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional, and country level. For the purpose of this report, the global medical devices cleaning market is segmented based on process, application, end-use, and region. The market size value in 2022 was USD 21.45 Billion, and the revenue forecast for 2032 is USD 50.58 Billion, with the base year for estimation being 2022.

The market is segmented by process outlook, which includes disinfection, automatic cleaning, and manual cleaning. The application outlook includes surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, dental instruments, and other medical devices. The end-use outlook includes hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

The revenue growth of the market is driven by the increasing attention being paid to the sterilization and cleanliness of medical equipment to prevent HAIs. The demand for efficient medical equipment cleaning products and services is also increasing as the number of operations and treatments rises, leading to a greater risk of infection. Furthermore, the rising popularity of less invasive procedures is driving revenue growth for cleaning medical devices.

However, the high cost of medical device cleaning products and services and the availability of affordable alternatives could hinder revenue growth of the market. Another factor that could hamper revenue growth is the strict regulatory regulations and standards for the use of medical device cleaning solutions and services.

The global medical devices cleaning market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa based on region. The report provides a detailed analysis of market trends in each of the segments and sub-segments from 2019 to 2032.

Strategic development:

In November 2020, Key Surgical, a U.S.-based company that provides sterile processing, operating room, and endoscopy products, was acquired by STERIS Corporation. This acquisition is expected to help STERIS Corporation expand its product offerings and gain access to new markets and customers.

In May 2018, Getinge AB launched the GSS Steam Sterilizer, a new steam sterilization system that is specifically designed for medical devices. The GSS Steam Sterilizer comes with advanced features such as touch screen control, fast cycle times, and energy-saving capabilities.

In May 2020, Ecolab Inc. announced that it had acquired CID Lines, a Belgian provider of hygiene and disinfection solutions for the food and healthcare industries. This acquisition is expected to help Ecolab expand its product offerings and gain access to new markets and customers.



Competitive Landscape:

The global medical devices cleaning market is characterized by intense competition, with both established players and small to medium-sized companies striving to increase their market share. To achieve this goal, players are implementing various strategies, including mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and the development of innovative and effective products. The market is dominated by a few major players, including STERIS Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Getinge AB, and 3M Company.

STERIS Corporation acquired Key Surgical in November 2020, expanding its product offerings and access to new markets and customers. Ecolab Inc. acquired CID Lines in May 2020, which is expected to boost its product portfolio and customer base. In 2018, Getinge AB launched the GSS Steam Sterilizer, a steam sterilization system with advanced features like touch screen control, fast cycle times, and energy-saving capabilities.

The market also includes companies such as Advanced Sterilization Products Services, Cantel Medical Corporation, and Olympus Corporation, among others. The rising demand for medical device cleaning products and services, driven by increasing concerns about Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs), has created lucrative opportunities for players in the market. As the market continues to evolve, companies are expected to focus on developing advanced, automated medical equipment cleaning systems to cater to the growing demand for cleaning solutions in the healthcare sector.

