"ADHD Market to Reach USD 30.22 Billion by 2032, with 7% CAGR Driven by Rising Prevalence of Cases Worldwide"

The global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market size is expected to reach USD 30.22 billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 7%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size for Global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Market was USD 16.44 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to USD 30.22 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. The key driver of market revenue growth is the increasing prevalence of ADHD cases worldwide. The prevalence of ADHD is increasing in both children and adults, particularly among women, and is expected to create significant growth prospects, particularly in developing nations like China and India.

The market growth is also being driven by rising demand for efficient ADHD treatments and drugs. Stimulants are the most commonly prescribed medication for ADHD, but non-stimulant drugs are also becoming popular due to their effectiveness and fewer adverse effects. The demand for non-pharmacological treatments such as cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), psychotherapy, and behavioral therapy is also expected to rise.

Additionally, government initiatives to increase public awareness of ADHD and provide access to treatment options are expected to drive market revenue growth. However, the high cost of ADHD treatments and medications, their adverse effects, and limited access to efficient treatments and pharmaceuticals in certain regions are likely to hinder market growth.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market has been segmented based on Diagnosis Type and Treatment Type Outlooks. The Diagnosis Type Outlook includes Clinical Assessment, Neuropsychological Testing, and Others. Clinical Assessment is the most widely used diagnostic tool for ADHD patients. Neuropsychological Testing is used to assess cognitive functions, such as attention and memory, in ADHD patients. Other diagnostic tools include questionnaires and rating scales.

The Treatment Type Outlook includes Stimulant Medications, Non-Stimulant Medications, and Others. Stimulant Medications, such as Adderall and Ritalin, are the most commonly prescribed medications for ADHD patients. They work by increasing dopamine and norepinephrine levels in the brain, improving attention and concentration. Non-Stimulant Medications, such as Strattera and Intuniv, are also used to treat ADHD. They work by targeting different neurotransmitters in the brain, such as norepinephrine and serotonin.

The regional scope of the ADHD market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The country scope includes the U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, BENELUX, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Turkey. North America is the largest market for ADHD treatment due to the high prevalence of the condition in the region. Europe and Asia Pacific are also significant markets for ADHD treatment, with increasing awareness and diagnosis rates of ADHD in these regions.

In conclusion, the ADHD market is segmented based on Diagnosis Type and Treatment Type Outlooks, and covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is dominated by Stimulant Medications, but Non-Stimulant Medications and other treatment options are also gaining popularity. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing prevalence and awareness of ADHD in various regions.

Strategic development:

In February 2020, Dermira, a company that develops treatments for chronic skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and acne, was acquired by Eli Lilly and Company. The acquisition aimed to expand Eli Lilly's product portfolio in the dermatology market, which is often associated with psychiatric disorders such as ADHD.

Tris Pharma, Inc. introduced Dyanavel XR, a novel liquid ADHD medication on April 18, 2016. This medication is designed to provide symptom relief for up to 12 hours and is suitable for children who have difficulty swallowing pills.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) market is a competitive space with several prominent players, including Shire (now part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited), Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis International AG, Alcobra Ltd., Tris Pharma, Inc., Neos Therapeutics, Inc., Impax Laboratories, Inc., Mallinckrodt plc, and NextWave Pharmaceuticals.

In 2020, Eli Lilly and Company acquired Dermira, a company that specializes in developing treatments for chronic skin conditions like atopic dermatitis and acne. The acquisition aims to expand the company's product offerings in the dermatology market, which is frequently linked to psychiatric disorders such as ADHD.

Tris Pharma, Inc. launched a new ADHD medication called Dyanavel XR in 2016. The medication is in liquid form and is designed to provide symptom relief for up to 12 hours, making it suitable for children who have difficulty swallowing pills.

In 2017, Shire (now part of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) introduced Mydayis, a new ADHD medication that can alleviate symptoms for up to 16 hours. The drug is designed to improve focus, attention, and behavior control in adults with ADHD.

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. introduced Adzenys XR-ODT in 2016, a new ADHD medication in tablet form for oral dissolution. This medication is intended for children who have difficulty swallowing pills and provides relief from symptoms for up to 12 hours.

Overall, these companies are continuously innovating and introducing new products to meet the growing demand for effective ADHD treatments. The market is expected to continue to expand in the coming years, driven by increasing prevalence of ADHD and rising demand for efficient treatments and drugs.

