Global Reporter Gene Assay Market Expected to Reach USD 12.09 Billion by 2032 During the Forecast Period 2032

The global reporter gene assay market size is expected to reach USD 12.09 Billion in 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Global Reporter Gene Assay Market size for reporter gene assays was valued at USD 6.05 Billion, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, reaching USD 12.09 Billion by 2032. The primary drivers of market revenue growth are the rising demand for cell-based assays, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and a surge in drug discovery and development research. Additionally, the market revenue growth is being fueled by customized medicine and diagnostic applications using reporter gene assays.

The preference for cell-based assays, technological advancements in reporter gene assays, and increased research efforts in gene expression analysis are expected to further drive market revenue growth. The market growth is also driven by a rise in personalized medication, expanding clinical trials for novel medications, and increasing usage of reporter gene assays in stem cell research. However, factors such as the high cost of reporter gene assays, lack of consistency in test methods, and complexity of assay data analysis and interpretation are restraining market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

The technology outlook for the market can be segmented into luminescence-based, fluorescence-based, and others. Luminescence-based technology is a process that emits light without generating significant heat, while fluorescence-based technology involves the absorption of light at one wavelength and the emission of light at a different wavelength. The other technologies include absorbance, reflectance, and Raman spectroscopy. On the other hand, the application outlook for the market can be segmented into drug discovery, gene regulation studies, and others. Drug discovery involves the identification and development of new drugs for therapeutic purposes, whereas gene regulation studies focus on the process of turning genes on and off, which is critical for the proper functioning of cells. Other applications may include environmental monitoring, disease diagnosis, and food quality analysis.

The luminescence-based technology segment is expected to grow during the forecast period due to the rising demand for drug discovery and gene regulation studies. The fluorescence-based technology segment is also expected to grow due to its increasing use in the detection of various biomolecules. Furthermore, the development of advanced technologies, such as microfluidics and nanotechnology, is anticipated to drive growth in the other technology segment. In terms of applications, drug discovery is projected to dominate the market due to the increasing number of diseases and the need for the development of new drugs. The gene regulation studies segment is also expected to grow due to the rising demand for personalized medicine and targeted therapies. The other applications segment is anticipated to witness growth due to the increasing use of spectroscopy in various industries, including food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and environmental monitoring.

In conclusion, the market outlook by technology and application provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects of the spectroscopy market. The luminescence-based, fluorescence-based, and other technology segments, as well as the drug discovery, gene regulation studies, and other application segments, are expected to drive growth in the spectroscopy market in the coming years.

Strategic Development:

Several strategic developments were announced by major players in the biotechnology industry recently. Thermo Fisher Scientific launched its new GeneArt CRISPR Search Engine in 2021, providing a cloud-based application to help researchers find and design CRISPR genome editing experiments. Becton, Dickinson and Company introduced the high-throughput BD FACSSeq flow cytometer in 2020, designed for the analysis of single-cell gene expression. In the same year, PerkinElmer, Inc. acquired Horizon Discovery Group plc, a UK-based biotechnology company offering gene editing and gene modulation tools and services.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. released the S3e™ Cell Sorter in 2020, a benchtop flow cytometer capable of sorting cells based on their fluorescence and other parameters. Promega launched its new NanoLuciferase reporter gene assay in 2021, a highly sensitive luminescent assay for detecting gene expression in mammalian cells. Genecopoeia, Inc. introduced the Premade Dual Luciferase Reporter Assay System in 2020, a complete kit designed to measure the activity of firefly and Renilla luciferase reporters in mammalian cells. Finally, Qiagen N.V. launched the GeneGlobe Design and Analysis Hub in 2020, a web-based application aimed at designing and analyzing real-time PCR and digital PCR assays.

These strategic developments are expected to drive growth and innovation in the biotechnology industry by providing researchers with cutting-edge tools and technology to advance their research in various fields.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for reporter gene assays is highly competitive, with numerous major and medium-sized firms accounting for the majority of market revenue. In the pursuit of growth and increased market share, significant players are utilizing various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and launching innovative products. Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Genecopoeia, Inc., Qiagen N.V., Lonza Group, and Abcam plc are among the leading players in the global reporter gene assay market.

Promega Corporation, a leader in the field of biotechnology, offers innovative solutions and services for gene expression analysis, including reporter gene assays. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global leader in the life sciences industry, offers a broad range of products, including reporter gene assays, to support cell analysis and protein research. PerkinElmer, Inc. provides a range of solutions to enhance human and environmental health, including reporter gene assays for drug discovery, gene expression, and genotyping applications. Becton, Dickinson and Company is a leading medical technology company that offers a range of diagnostic tools, including reporter gene assays, for research and clinical laboratories.

Danaher Corporation, a multinational conglomerate, offers an array of products and services in the fields of life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied solutions. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. provides a broad range of products and services, including reporter gene assays, for life science research and clinical diagnostics. Genecopoeia, Inc. specializes in developing and producing innovative gene expression and regulation products, including reporter gene assays. Qiagen N.V. is a provider of sample and assay technologies for molecular diagnostics and research applications. Lonza Group offers products and services for the biopharmaceutical industry, including reporter gene assays for drug discovery applications. Abcam plc is a life science company that develops and distributes research tools and reagents, including reporter gene assays, for life science research.

