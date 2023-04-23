Global Breast Pumps Market to Reach USD 2.87 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Increasing Demand from Working Women

Reports And Data

The global breast pumps market size is expected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2032, and register a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Breast Pumps Market was valued at USD 1.91 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2.87 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. One of the main drivers of market growth is the increasing number of working women, who use breast pumps to continue breastfeeding while away from their babies. Additionally, public awareness of the benefits of breastfeeding and technological advancements in breast pump technology are also contributing to the market's growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on developing more effective and comfortable breast pumps, including wearable options and smart pumps that can monitor milk volume and feeding habits. Government initiatives to support breastfeeding, such as the U.S.' Affordable Care Act and India's Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, are also driving demand for breast pumps.

Get Free Sample PDF (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/6099

However, accessibility and pricing remain significant challenges for the market. Breast pumps can be expensive, making them unaffordable for families with limited resources. Additionally, lack of education and knowledge about breastfeeding and the benefits of breast pumps in certain areas could limit the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Breast pumps are devices used by lactating mothers to express milk for their infants. The global breast pumps market can be segmented based on product type, technology, and end-user outlook. Manual breast pumps are the most basic type of breast pump and require the user to manually express milk. These pumps are typically the least expensive option and are often preferred by mothers who do not need to pump frequently. Battery-powered breast pumps are a step up from manual pumps and use battery power to pump milk. These pumps offer more efficient milk expression and are more portable than manual pumps. Electric breast pumps are the most advanced type of breast pump, offering the most efficient milk expression and the most features. They can be either single or double, and come in both closed and open system types.

Closed system breast pumps have a barrier between the pump and milk collection kit, preventing the milk from entering the pump's motor. This makes them more hygienic and safer for the user. Open system breast pumps do not have a barrier between the pump and milk collection kit, which can allow milk to flow into the pump's motor. These pumps are typically less expensive than closed system pumps. Breast pumps are used in both hospital and homecare settings. Hospitals typically use high-end electric pumps for efficient milk expression, while homecare settings may use manual, battery-powered, or electric pumps depending on the mother's needs.

Other end-users of breast pumps include lactation consultants and milk banks, which use breast pumps for milk collection and distribution. In conclusion, the breast pumps market is diverse, with a range of products and technologies available to meet the needs of different users. The market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of breast milk and the convenience offered by breast pumps.

Strategic Development:

Koninklijke Philips N.V. released the Philips Avent Double Electric Breast Pump on 9 March 2021. The pump is designed to offer convenience and comfort to breastfeeding mothers, with a soft massage cushion and quiet motor that make it suitable for use at home or while traveling.

Medela AG launched its Freestyle Flex Breast Pump on 26 November 2019, which is a compact and portable breast pump designed for on-the-go use. The pump is equipped with a rechargeable battery and closed system, ensuring it is hygienic and safe for use.

Ameda, Inc. introduced its Mya Joy Breast Pump on 4 June 2020, which is another compact and portable breast pump designed for use on-the-go. The pump features a closed system and customizable settings, allowing mothers to easily find their preferred pumping rhythm.

Access Full Report Description with Research Methodology and Table of Content @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/breast-pumps-market

Competitive Landscape:

The global breast pumps market is led by several major players who are constantly innovating and improving their products to stay ahead of the competition. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is one of the largest companies in the market, offering a range of electric and manual breast pumps. Medela AG is another major player in the market, offering high-end electric pumps with advanced features.Ameda, Inc. and Pigeon Corporation are also major players in the breast pumps market, offering a range of electric and manual pumps for different user needs. NUK USA LLC and Mayborn Group Limited are known for their innovative and affordable manual and electric pumps, respectively.

Handi-Craft Company and Ardo Medical AG are also significant players in the market, offering high-quality electric pumps for efficient milk expression. Hygeia Health, Inc. and Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc. are known for their closed system electric pumps, which offer a more hygienic and safe milk expression experience.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/6099

Overall, the breast pumps market is highly competitive, with several major players offering a diverse range of products to meet the needs of different users. Innovation and technological advancements are key drivers of competition in this space, with companies constantly seeking to improve their products and gain market share.

Browse More Reports:

Bone Harvester Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bone-harvester-market

Hospital Furniture Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hospital-furniture-market

Ibuprofen Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ibuprofen-market

Chemotherapy Devices Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/chemotherapy-devices-market

Targeted RNA Sequencing Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/targeted-rna-sequencing-market