Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Davis, California

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler will travel April 23-26 to University California Davis to visit the Feed the Future Innovation Lab for Horticulture and the Innovation Lab for Markets, Risk and Resilience.  Dr. Fowler will highlight Feed the Future programs that are improving nutrition, food security, and household incomes by increasing smallholder farmers’ growth of traditional African crops and enabling changes to marketing systems needed for these crops to become commercial successes.  Dr. Fowler and USAID staff will also meet with university leaders, faculty, and students as well as virtually with Innovation Lab for Horticulture regional hub managers in Kenya, Ghana, Nepal, and Honduras.

