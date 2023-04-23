Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization Market Size, Share by 2032

Reports And Data

The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7%.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) Market was valued at USD 92 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period. The primary factors driving the market's revenue growth are the increasing incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, cardiovascular disorders, and diabetes, as well as the high demand for better therapies. Additionally, the rising emphasis on cost-effective manufacturing and the need for specialized expertise in drug development are contributing to the demand for API contract development and manufacturing services.

Furthermore, the trend of outsourcing drug research and manufacturing operations is also driving the demand for API CDMO services. Outsourcing accelerates the medication development process, reduces overhead costs, and enables pharmaceutical companies to concentrate on their core competencies. Moreover, outsourcing offers clients access to specialist knowledge in the design and production of sophisticated pharmaceuticals, which is expected to further fuel market revenue growth.

In addition, the introduction of innovative technologies such as continuous production, Process Analytical Technology (PAT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to speed up the creation of new drugs and reduce manufacturing costs. The demand for High-potency APIs (HPAPIs) is also growing, and their production requires specialized expertise, which is driving market revenue growth.

Furthermore, the market demand for reliable and skilled CDMO partners is being driven by stringent regulatory requirements for the quality and safety of pharmaceuticals, as well as the increasing emphasis on Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). This trend is expected to boost market revenue growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the API CDMO industry. Due to the pandemic's impact on global manufacturing and supply chains, there is a shortage of APIs and pharmaceuticals. However, the pandemic has also resulted in increased spending on drug development and production activities, which is expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market can be analyzed based on various factors such as Manufacturing Type, Type of Synthesis, Type of Drug, Therapeutic Application, and End-user Outlook.

The Manufacturing Type Outlook can be divided into two categories - Contract Manufacturing and In-house Manufacturing. Contract Manufacturing is the process of outsourcing API manufacturing to a CDMO, while In-house Manufacturing involves companies manufacturing APIs in their own facilities.

Based on the Type of Synthesis Outlook, the API CDMO market can be categorized into Biotech Synthesis and Synthetic Chemical API Synthesis. Biotech Synthesis refers to the process of manufacturing APIs using biotechnology, while Synthetic Chemical API Synthesis involves the synthesis of APIs using chemical reactions.

The Type of Drug Outlook is divided into two categories - Small Molecule Drugs and Large Molecule Drugs. Small Molecule Drugs are low molecular weight compounds that can be easily synthesized, while Large Molecule Drugs are high molecular weight compounds that are usually manufactured using biotechnology.

The Therapeutic Application Outlook can be segmented into various fields of medicine such as Cardiology, Pulmonology, Oncology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Endocrinology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Ophthalmology, and Others.

Finally, the End-user Outlook of the API CDMO market can be categorized into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Others.

By analyzing these factors, market researchers can gain a better understanding of the dynamics of the API CDMO market, including the key growth drivers, market trends, and competitive landscape.

Strategic development:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. completed the acquisition of Henogen S.A., a top biologics manufacturer in Belgium, on 15 January 2021. This acquisition was intended to strengthen Thermo Fisher's capabilities in biologics development and manufacturing, particularly in gene and cell therapy.

Cambrex Corporation revealed on 4 December 2019 that it would be purchased by the private equity firm, Permira, for USD 2.4 billion. The purpose of this acquisition was to aid Cambrex's growth in the life sciences industry and expand its global presence in the CDMO market.

On 29 April 2021, Lonza Group AG announced a partnership with Moderna, a biotechnology firm working on messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines. The goal of this partnership was to support the manufacturing of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, which has been authorized for emergency use in various countries.

Competitive Landscape:

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is highly competitive, with a few large and medium-sized players accounting for a substantial share of the market revenue. In this regard, major players have implemented a variety of strategies to stay competitive in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as developing and testing more effective products.

The global API CDMO market report includes several major companies operating in the industry, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Lonza Group AG, Cambrex Corporation, Albemarle Corporation, WuXi AppTec Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Siegfried Holding AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, and Carlyle Group.

These companies are constantly engaged in various activities, including research and development, investments in advanced technologies, and strategic collaborations to enhance their capabilities, expand their geographic reach, and increase their market share. Additionally, they are focusing on providing high-quality services and customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of their clients, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as contract research organizations (CROs). This competition among major players is expected to drive growth and innovation in the global API CDMO market over the forecast period.

In conclusion, the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period due to various factors such as rising demand for cost-effective manufacturing, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the growing trend of outsourcing drug research and manufacturing operations.

