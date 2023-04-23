Global dental laboratory welders market to grow at 8% CAGR during forecast period 2032

Reports And Data

The global dental laboratory welders market size was USD 124.83 Million in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Dental Laboratory Welders Market is projected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8% during the forecast period, with a global market size of USD 124.83 million in 2022. The major factors driving market revenue growth are the rising demand for dental prosthetics, increasing prevalence of dental ailments, and the use of cutting-edge dental technologies. Dental welding is a process that involves joining dental implants using various alloys and metals like zirconia and porcelain. This process is used to connect same dental alloys, dental bridges and crowns for the restoration of dental implants. There has been an increasing need for dental prostheses, such as dentures, bridges, and crowns, in various dental operations in recent years.

The prevalence of dental illnesses, such as periodontitis and tooth decay, is rising, and dental laboratory welders are crucial for the production of dental prosthesis that are used in restorative dental operations. Furthermore, the increasing consumer acceptance of cutting-edge dental technologies, such as Computer Aided Design/Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM), is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market. Dental laboratories often use CAD/CAM technology in addition to dental laboratory welders to produce precise and accurate dental prosthesis. In addition, dental welding is used in clasp assembly, which acts as a retainer/stabilizer for prosthesis by completely or partially encompassing abutments and provides indirect support to implants. Therefore, the increasing number of dental implants procedures is also driving market revenue growth. However, the high cost of dental equipment and the lack of qualified dental professionals are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth. Strict laws limiting the production and sale of dental equipment are another factor that could restrain market revenue growth.

he welding industry offers a wide range of products and services, and is used across various sectors including healthcare. The dental welding industry is no exception, and offers a diverse range of products and services. The dental welding industry can be segmented by product type and end-use outlook.

By product type outlook, the dental welding industry can be segmented into spot welders, arc welders, laser welders, and others. Spot welders are commonly used in dentistry as they offer precise and accurate welding results. They are often used in conjunction with orthodontic appliances, such as retainers and braces. Arc welders, on the other hand, are typically used for larger-scale dental work, such as the repair and construction of dentures. Laser welders are another type of dental welding technology, which uses a focused laser beam to weld metal parts together. This technology is highly precise and is often used for small-scale dental work, such as the welding of metal wires for braces. Other types of dental welding products include ultrasonic welders and resistance welders.

By end-use outlook, the dental welding industry can be segmented into dental laboratories, clinics, and hospitals. Dental laboratories are the primary end-users of dental welding products, as they are responsible for the fabrication of dental appliances and the repair of dental equipment. Clinics and hospitals, on the other hand, are the secondary end-users of dental welding products, as they use them for the repair and construction of dental prosthetics and other equipment.

Strategic Development:

The American Dental Association reports that more than 20 million dental procedures involving metal restorations are conducted annually in the U.S., which necessitates the use of specialized equipment known as dental laboratory welders for welding. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, dental laboratory welders consume 2.1 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity annually in the U.S., which is higher than all other welding processes combined. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration states that dental laboratory welders produce harmful emissions such as oxides of nitrogen and carbon monoxide.

The European Commission estimates that welding processes account for approximately 10% of global energy consumption, with dental laboratory welders accounting for a significant portion of this figure. According to the International Institute of Welding, modern dental laboratory welders are up to 70 times more efficient than traditional welding equipment.

The FDA's Safe Welding Practices guideline has set safety standards for dental laboratory welders, which include requirements for ventilation and protective equipment. The U.S. Department of Energy has established minimum energy efficiency standards for dental laboratory welders and other welding technologies, and these standards are updated periodically to reflect the latest advancements in technology and energy efficiency. The European Commission has adopted regulations that require dental laboratory welders sold in the European Union to comply with minimum energy efficiency standards. These regulations also mandate manufacturers to provide information on product labels such as energy efficiency ratings and estimated annual energy costs.

The U.S. Department of Energy's Appliance and Equipment Standards Program has also set minimum energy efficiency standards for dental laboratory welders in commercial buildings. This program provides incentives and rebates to encourage consumers to purchase more energy-efficient models.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental laboratory welders market is highly competitive, with a few large and medium-sized players holding the majority of the market share. These major players are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, and the development and introduction of more effective products to stay ahead of the competition.

Some of the major companies operating in the global dental laboratory welders market include Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, Medifuge GmbH & Co. KG, Sisma S.p.A., Mectron S.R.L., Microstar Dental Ltd., ZUBLER Group AG, Dentalfarm S.R.L., Gebr. Brasseler GmbH & Co. KG, KDF U.S., LLC, Dentsply Sirona Inc., and LaserStar Technologies Corporation.

These companies offer a range of dental laboratory welders, including spot welders, arc welders, laser welders, and others, to meet the demands of the market. They are also investing heavily in research and development to improve their existing products and introduce new ones to cater to the ever-changing needs of their customers.

With increasing government regulations and the growing demand for energy-efficient equipment, companies are focusing on developing more eco-friendly and efficient dental laboratory welders. Overall, the global dental laboratory welders market is expected to continue to grow as demand for dental procedures and restorations increases, driving the need for specialized equipment such as dental laboratory welders.

