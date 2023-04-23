Anti-Infective Agents Market Expected to Reach USD 197.52 Billion by 2032, Driven by Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Reports And Data

The global anti-infective agents market size was expected to reach USD 197.52 billion in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Infective Agents Market agents was valued at USD 116.91 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6% to reach USD 197.52 billion by 2032, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. This rise in infections is due to several factors, including the increase in various infections such as respiratory, urinary tract, skin, and sexually transmitted infections, as well as the growing global burden of infectious diseases, resulting in over 10 million deaths per year. Therefore, the demand for effective and innovative anti-infective agents has increased.

Moreover, the increasing investment in research and development by pharmaceutical companies to develop novel anti-infective drugs is driving market growth. In August 2021, Merck & Co. acquired Pandion Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on creating novel therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and inflammation, such as Type 1 diabetes and inflammatory bowel disease.

In addition, the expansion of government programs aimed at curbing the spread of infectious diseases is also contributing to market growth. Governments worldwide have implemented various activities and programs, such as India's 'Break the Chain' campaign in March 2020, to educate the public on the importance of personal hygiene and social isolation in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

The pharmaceutical industry is one of the most important industries in the world, constantly evolving and developing new drugs to treat a wide variety of conditions. Drugs can be classified into different categories based on their mechanism of action, chemical structure, and therapeutic uses. One way to categorize drugs is by drug class. Antibacterial, antiviral, antifungal, and antiparasitic are some examples of drug classes. Antibacterial drugs are used to treat bacterial infections, while antiviral drugs are used to treat viral infections. Antifungal drugs are used to treat fungal infections, and antiparasitic drugs are used to treat parasitic infections.

Another way to categorize drugs is by route of administration. Oral, parenteral, and topical are some examples of routes of administration. Oral drugs are taken by mouth, parenteral drugs are administered through injection or infusion, and topical drugs are applied to the skin or mucous membranes.Drugs can also be categorized based on their therapeutic uses, which is referred to as indication outlook. Respiratory, gastrointestinal, CNS, genitourinary, and others are some examples of indication outlooks. Respiratory drugs are used to treat conditions related to the respiratory system, such as asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Gastrointestinal drugs are used to treat conditions related to the digestive system, such as acid reflux or irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). CNS drugs are used to treat conditions related to the central nervous system, such as anxiety or depression. Genitourinary drugs are used to treat conditions related to the urinary and reproductive systems, such as urinary tract infections or erectile dysfunction. Finally, the "others" category includes drugs that do not fit into any of the above categories, such as drugs used to treat cancer or autoimmune diseases.

Strategic Development:

Pfizer acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing cures for fatal infections, on 28 April 2021. The acquisition was made to expand Pfizer's range of anti-infective medications and improve patient outcomes for fungal infections.

AstraZeneca announced on 13 June 2020 that it had reached an agreement with the European Commission to provide up to 400 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford. The objective of the deal was to ensure that all European Union member countries could obtain the vaccine.

On 6 April 2020, GlaxoSmithKline plc joined forces with Vir Biotechnology, Inc. to develop and market COVID-19 therapies with the aim of creating effective treatments for COVID-19 and improving patient outcomes.

Novartis International AG announced on 28 October 2020 that it had partnered with Molecular Partners AG to create and market COVID-19 therapies that would be novel, beneficial to patients, and improve outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The pharmaceutical industry is a highly competitive and lucrative industry with major players vying for market dominance. Some of the major companies in the industry include Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co. Inc., AstraZeneca, Novartis International AG, Bayer AG, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly and Company.Pfizer Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and sells prescription drugs and vaccines. It has a diverse product portfolio that includes medicines for oncology, cardiology, and infectious diseases.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. is a British multinational pharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. Its product portfolio includes drugs for respiratory, oncology, and HIV diseases. Merck & Co. Inc. is an American multinational pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures prescription drugs and vaccines. It has a strong presence in the oncology and immunology markets. AstraZeneca is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company that specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of prescription drugs. It has a diverse product portfolio that includes medicines for respiratory, cardiovascular, and oncology diseases.

Novartis International AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and generic drugs. It has a strong presence in the oncology and immunology markets. Bayer AG is a German multinational pharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, consumer healthcare products, and agricultural products. Its product portfolio includes drugs for cardiovascular, oncology, and women's health diseases. Roche Holding AG is a Swiss multinational healthcare company that develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals and diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes medicines for oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases.

Johnson & Johnson is an American multinational corporation that develops and manufactures medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer healthcare products. Its pharmaceuticals division focuses on developing and manufacturing drugs for cardiovascular, immunology, and infectious diseases. Sanofi S.A. is a French multinational pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, and vaccines. Its product portfolio includes medicines for cardiovascular, oncology, and diabetes diseases.Eli Lilly and Company is an American multinational pharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures prescription drugs for oncology, endocrinology, and neurology diseases.

