Global Acromegaly Treatment Market to Reach USD 4.07 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.2%

The global Acromegaly Treatment Market size was expected to reach USD 4.07 billion in 2032 registering a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Acromegaly Treatment Market Size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period, reaching USD 4.07 billion in 2032 from USD 2.00 billion in 2022. Acromegaly is a rare hormonal disorder caused by the excessive production of Growth Hormone (GH) in adults due to a benign tumor of the pituitary gland. The prevalence of this condition is estimated to be 40-125 cases per million population worldwide and is associated with various clinical symptoms, such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Surgery to remove the pituitary tumor is the primary treatment for acromegaly, but additional treatments like radiation and pharmacological therapy are necessary for many patients. Somatostatin Analogs (SSAs) are the standard first-line pharmacological treatment for acromegaly, with octreotide and lanreotide being the most commonly used ones. They work by reducing the secretion of GH and Insulin-like Growth Factor-1 (IGF-1), which are responsible for the clinical symptoms of acromegaly.

Revenue growth of the global acromegaly treatment market is driven by several factors, such as the rising prevalence of acromegaly worldwide, advancements in pharmacological therapies, including the development of long-acting SSAs and the emergence of new drug classes such as Growth Hormone Receptor Antagonists (GHRAs), and the development of innovative treatment options like gene therapy and targeted therapies. However, the high cost of treatments, particularly long-acting SSAs, and the availability of alternative treatment options such as surgery and radiation therapy, could restrain revenue growth of the market.

Strategic Development:

In a strategic move to strengthen its pipeline in oncology and rare diseases, including Acromegaly, Pfizer Inc. announced on 22 October 2020, the acquisition of Arixa Pharmaceuticals, an oncology-focused biotech company. The acquisition is expected to enable Pfizer to introduce more effective treatments for Acromegaly in the future.

Chiasma, Inc. announced positive top-line results from its Phase III clinical trial for Mycapssa, its Acromegaly treatment, on 23 July 2019. The trial showed that Mycapssa successfully reduced IGF-1 levels in patients with Acromegaly, achieving its primary endpoint. This strategic development will help Chiasma, Inc. strengthen its position in the Acromegaly treatment market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Acromegaly treatment market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Ipsen Pharma are among the largest companies operating in this market. These companies offer a range of treatment options, including medications that target the growth hormone receptor or decrease the production of growth hormone.

Chiasma, Inc., Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and Recordati S.p.A. are also significant players in the Acromegaly treatment market. Chiasma, Inc. is known for its oral octreotide capsules, which are designed to provide patients with a more convenient treatment option. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has developed a new class of small molecule drugs that selectively target the somatostatin receptor subtype 5, which could potentially offer a more effective treatment option for Acromegaly.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, Amryt Pharma, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and HRA Pharma are also involved in the development and distribution of Acromegaly treatments. Strongbridge Biopharma plc recently acquired the rights to develop and market a new Acromegaly treatment, which is currently in clinical trials. Amryt Pharma is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases, including Acromegaly. Overall, the Acromegaly treatment market is expected to continue to grow as more companies invest in the development of new treatments. The competition is likely to intensify as companies seek to gain market share by introducing more effective and convenient treatment options for patients.

