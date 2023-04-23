Global Dental Bone Void Filler Market Expected to Reach USD 157.17 Million by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global dental bone void filler market size was USD 93.03 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 157.17 million in 2032

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental bone void fillers market is expected to grow significantly, with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. Factors such as the rising incidence of dental problems and increased use of dental bone void fillers in dental operations are contributing to market growth. The demand for minimally invasive procedures and technological advancements in bone void fillers are also driving market revenue growth. Furthermore, an increase in dental implant treatments and expansion of dental tourism in developing nations are fueling market growth. However, the high cost of dental operations and restrictive reimbursement regulations in some countries may hinder the market's revenue growth. Despite these challenges, dental bone void fillers are becoming more and more in demand across a range of end-use industries, which is driving the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global dental bone void filler market is analyzed in this report with a focus on its revenue growth from 2019 to 2032. The report offers a historical perspective and forecasts the growth of the market at a global, regional, and country level, providing analysis of the market trends in each of the segments. For this report, the market is segmented based on material type, form, end-use, and region.

The global dental bone void filler market was valued at USD 93.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 157.17 billion in 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The rising incidence of dental problems and the increasing use of dental bone void fillers in dental operations are significant factors driving the growth of the market. Dental bone void fillers are becoming more and more in demand across a range of end-use industries, including hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers, which is driving market revenue growth.

One major cause of dental problems is the loss of teeth resulting from gum disease, tooth decay, or trauma. Loss of jaw bone from tooth loss might affect one's ability to chew, communicate, and maintain a pleasing facial look. Dental bone void fillers are applied to the gap left by loss of jawbone, which helps to improve the patient's general oral health and aids in the healing of jawbone and teeth.

Dental operations are becoming more popular as individuals become aware of the value of maintaining good oral health, and this is also raising the need for dental bone void fillers. The elderly population is particularly vulnerable to dental problems, and this is another reason for the growing use of dental bone void fillers.

Another factor driving revenue growth of the dental bone void fillers market is rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. Dental bone void fillers are used in minimally invasive procedures, which have shorter recovery times, less pain, and fewer complications. The elderly or those with underlying medical concerns who may not be able to withstand more intrusive procedures should pay particular attention to this.

The market revenue growth is also being fueled by technological developments. Manufacturers are constantly creating bone void fillers with cutting-edge technology that are more effective, simple to apply, and provide superior results. For instance, the development of synthetic bone void fillers, which provide improved stability, enhanced strength, and greater infection resistance, is driving market revenue growth.

However, the market for dental bone void fillers must contend with two obstacles, including the high cost of dental operations and restrictive reimbursement regulations in some nations. These factors are expected to limit the market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental bone void filler market is expected to experience moderate fragmentation, with a number of large and medium-sized players accounting for the majority of market revenue. The market is highly competitive, and major players are adopting various strategies, including entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, and developing, testing, and introducing more effective products.

Some major companies included in the global dental bone void filler market report are Dentsply Sirona Inc., Geistlich Pharma AG, Zimmer Biomet, Institut Straumann AG, Medtronic, Septodont Holding, Biomatlante, Sunstar Americas, Inc., Graftys, Kerr Corporation, and Ivoclar Vivadent AG.

In 2021, Dentsply Sirona Inc. launched a new synthetic bone grafting material, ASTRA TECH Implant System EV, which facilitates bone regeneration. Geistlich Pharma AG launched Geistlich Fibro-Gide, a collagen matrix with a unique structure that can be used to support soft-tissue regeneration around dental implants. Zimmer Biomet launched its new dental bone graft material, OsteoSelect DBM Putty, a demineralized bone matrix (DBM) graft material that can be used for filling bone voids or defects in the maxillofacial region.

In 2020, Institut Straumann AG announced the acquisition of Dr. Hinz Dental, a Germany-based company that specializes in the development and production of dental implants. It also launched its new synthetic bone graft material, Cerabone® Granules, which can be used for filling bone voids or defects in the maxillofacial region. Medtronic announced the acquisition of Medicrea, a France-based company specializing in the development of patient-specific spinal implants and surgical planning software. Medtronic also launched its new bone graft material, INFUSE® Bone Graft, a bone graft substitute that can be used for filling bone voids or defects in the maxillofacial region.

