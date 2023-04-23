Global Fluorescein Angiography Market to Reach USD 708.4 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Growing Elderly Population

Reports And Data

The global fluorescein angiography market size was USD 543 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 708.4 Billion in 2032.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fluorescein Angiography Market was USD 543 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to USD 708.4 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. The market is being driven by increasing demand for less invasive ophthalmic diagnostic procedures, rising prevalence of ocular disorders, and a growing aging population. The use of fluorescein angiography is increasing due to its effectiveness in diagnosing eye diseases such as macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy. However, the high cost of these procedures and the lack of skilled professionals to perform them may hinder market revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report:

Ophthalmic imaging is a critical tool in diagnosing and treating various eye conditions. The global ophthalmic imaging equipment market is categorized based on product outlook, technology outlook, and application outlook. One of the significant product categories in the ophthalmic imaging equipment market is devices. These include ophthalmic ultrasound systems, fundus cameras, optical coherence tomography (OCT) systems, and other imaging devices used for diagnosing and monitoring eye conditions. Disposables such as lens wipes and sterile drapes are also an important product category in this market. Dyes and films are used for diagnostic purposes, while accessories such as power tables and instrument trays help with the examination process.

The ophthalmic imaging equipment market is also categorized by technology outlook, including digital, analog, and others. Digital imaging technology is increasingly popular due to its ability to provide high-resolution images and ease of storage and sharing. Analog imaging technology, while less commonly used today, still has applications in certain situations. The application outlook for ophthalmic imaging equipment includes macular edema, macular degeneration, macular pucker, ocular melanoma, diabetic retinopathy, and other eye conditions. Macular edema, a common complication of diabetes, can be diagnosed and monitored using OCT imaging technology. Macular degeneration, the leading cause of vision loss in older adults, can be diagnosed using fundus cameras and OCT imaging. Ocular melanoma, a type of eye cancer, can also be detected using ophthalmic ultrasound systems and OCT imaging.

In conclusion, the global ophthalmic imaging equipment market is diverse, with different product categories, technologies, and applications. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye diseases and the need for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment. The development of innovative imaging technologies has improved the accuracy and efficiency of ophthalmic imaging, providing patients with better outcomes and improving the overall quality of eye care.

Strategic Development:

Allergan has received approval from the FDA for its long-acting implantable medication called Durysta, which is used to treat intraocular pressure in open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension patients. This strategic development is expected to strengthen Allergan's position in the ophthalmic pharmaceutical market. In another development, Alcon, Inc. launched the NGENUITY 3D Visualization System, a product that uses advanced imaging technology to provide real-time 3D visualization of the surgical field during ophthalmic surgeries.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG acquired IanTECH, a US-based company that specializes in Microinvasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) devices, to expand its product portfolio in the ophthalmic surgery market. Topcon Corporation acquired KIDE Clinical Systems, a Finnish company that specializes in digital imaging and telemedicine solutions for ophthalmology, to expand its product offerings in the global ophthalmic market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Fluorescein Angiography market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key players dominating the market. The major companies in this space are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD., Heidelberg Engineering GmbH, Optovue, Inc., Optos plc, Phoenix Technology Group, Allergan, Alcon, Inc., and Quantel Medical. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a leading player in the global Fluorescein Angiography market. The company's portfolio includes a range of ophthalmic diagnostic and therapeutic products, including the Visulas family of laser systems and Cirrus OCT systems.

Topcon Corporation is another major player in the global Fluorescein Angiography market. The company's portfolio includes a range of ophthalmic diagnostic and therapeutic products, including OCT systems, slit lamps, and fundus cameras. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH is a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic diagnostic equipment, including the Spectralis OCT system, which is widely used for diagnosing and monitoring eye diseases.

Allergan and Alcon, Inc. are among the major pharmaceutical companies operating in the global Fluorescein Angiography market. These companies offer a range of pharmaceutical products used in the diagnosis and treatment of eye diseases, including drugs used in combination with Fluorescein Angiography. In conclusion, the global Fluorescein Angiography market is highly competitive, with the presence of several major players. These companies are focused on expanding their product portfolios and increasing their market share through research and development, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. The increasing prevalence of eye diseases and the need for accurate and timely diagnosis and treatment are expected to drive the growth of this market in the coming years.

