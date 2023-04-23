Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market Expected to Reach USD 37.07 Billion by 2032 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market size was at USD 11.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 37.07 billion in 2032, with a CAGR of 14% .

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Global Non-Invasive Aesthetic Treatment Market size reached USD 11.4 billion, and it is anticipated to grow at a revenue CAGR of 14% to reach USD 37.07 billion by 2032. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive cosmetic procedures and rising disposable income. Advancements in technology such as laser therapy, radio frequency, and ultrasound have led to significant improvements in non-invasive aesthetic treatments, which are preferred due to less downtime, reduced risk of infection, and lower prices compared to surgical procedures.

The market growth is also driven by factors like the rising aging population, increasing prevalence of skin disorders, and growing trend of social media usage, leading to more people opting for non-invasive procedures to enhance their beauty. Technologically advanced gadgets, such as fractional laser technology and Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapy, have made it possible for practitioners to offer a range of non-invasive treatments with long-lasting effects. The availability of portable devices and home-based non-invasive treatments also contributes to the market growth.

However, strict regulations and a lack of reimbursement policies for minimally invasive procedures are major challenges in the market. The high price of sophisticated equipment and counterfeit goods may also hamper market growth.

To overcome these obstacles and capitalize on the market's growth opportunities, market players must focus on developing innovative and cost-effective solutions. The non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to expand further in developing countries like India, China, and Brazil, with the growing middle-class population and increased disposable income.

Segments Covered in the Report –

The global aesthetics market is rapidly growing, with a significant increase in revenue from 2019 to 2032. The market can be divided into different treatment types, including injectables, energy-based, and topical treatments. Injectables, which include products like Botox and dermal fillers, are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and the growing popularity of injectables among both women and men.

Energy-based treatments, which include laser and radiofrequency devices, are also expected to see significant growth in revenue during the forecast period. These treatments offer a non-invasive way to rejuvenate and tighten the skin, making them an attractive option for those who want to avoid surgery or downtime. Additionally, the growing awareness about the benefits of energy-based treatments is expected to drive market growth.

Topical treatments, which include products like creams and serums, are also expected to see growth in the market. These products offer a non-invasive way to improve skin health and appearance, and they are often used in combination with other treatments. Topical treatments are widely available and offer a more affordable option for those who want to improve their skin but cannot afford more expensive treatments.

The market can also be divided into different end-users, including hospitals, clinics, and medical spas. Hospitals are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for aesthetic procedures in hospitals. Additionally, hospitals are equipped with the necessary infrastructure and expertise to perform complex procedures, making them an attractive option for patients.

Clinics are also expected to see growth in the market, as they offer a more personalized approach to treatment and are often run by experienced practitioners. Medical spas, which offer a range of aesthetic treatments in a luxurious setting, are also expected to see growth in the market. These spas offer a unique experience for patients and often attract high-end clientele.

Strategic development:

Various companies have launched new devices that offer non-invasive aesthetic treatments in recent years. Lumenis launched its Legend Pro+ device in 2021 that utilizes advanced RF technology to offer a variety of treatments including skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, and body contouring. Solta Medical also launched its Thermage FLX system in 2021 that uses radiofrequency technology to provide non-invasive skin tightening and contouring treatments.

In 2020, Allergan received approval from the US FDA for its CoolSculpting device to be used for submental fat treatment, which is expected to expand the company's presence in the non-invasive fat reduction market. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International acquired Obagi Medical Products in the same year, which is expected to broaden Valeant's product portfolio in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market. Cutera also launched its truSculpt flex system in 2020, which utilizes electrical muscle stimulation technology to provide non-invasive muscle sculpting and toning treatments.

Alma Lasers launched its Harmony XL Pro system in 2020 that uses advanced IPL technology to offer a range of non-invasive aesthetic treatments such as skin rejuvenation, hair removal, and acne treatment. Sciton launched its HALO hybrid fractional laser system in 2020 that combines ablative and non-ablative laser technologies to provide non-invasive skin resurfacing and rejuvenation treatments. Finally, Hologic launched its TempSure Firm system in 2020 that uses RF technology to provide non-invasive skin tightening and rejuvenation treatments. All these devices are expected to drive the respective company's growth in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to witness substantial growth in the coming years, primarily due to the increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures. Factors such as technological advancements, rising awareness of aesthetic treatments, and the growing aging population are also driving the market's growth. The market is highly competitive and fragmented, with several large and small players operating in the space.

Some of the major companies operating in the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market are Allergan, Solta Medical, Cutera, Hologic, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Lumenis, Syneron Medical, Alma Lasers, Sciton, and Photomedex. These companies offer a range of non-invasive aesthetic treatments, such as skin rejuvenation, hair removal, acne treatment, skin tightening, and body contouring.

In recent years, many of these companies have launched new devices and systems that utilize advanced technologies such as radiofrequency, IPL, and electrical muscle stimulation to provide more effective and efficient non-invasive treatments. These product launches are expected to drive the growth of these companies in the non-invasive aesthetic treatment market.

The global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, and the rising awareness of aesthetic treatments. The major players in the market are likely to continue launching new and innovative products to maintain their competitive edge and capture a larger market share.

In conclusion, the global non-invasive aesthetic treatment market is witnessing a significant growth trend, driven by the increasing demand for non-surgical cosmetic procedures, advancements in technology, and the growing awareness of aesthetic treatments.

