Global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market to Reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2032 with a 4% CAGR during Forecast Period

The global optical preclinical imaging market size was USD 4 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Optical Preclinical Imaging Market is predicted to experience rapid growth in revenue CAGR of 4% during the forecast period, with a market size of USD 4 billion in 2022. The primary drivers of this growth are the rising demand for non-invasive preclinical imaging techniques for drug R&D, the trend of personalized medicines, and the increasing adoption of optical imaging modalities due to their high resolution and sensitivity image capabilities.

Optical imaging modalities, such as Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Fluorescence Molecular Imaging (FMI), and Bioluminescence Imaging (BLI), are being widely adopted for preclinical imaging, due to their ability to produce high-quality images while also being a safer option than conventional imaging methods like CT and MRI.

Researchers are using optical preclinical imaging techniques to track the distribution of drugs in real time, which enables customized dosing and treatment plans. These imaging techniques also allow for the development of more potent treatments by studying disease progression and treatment response in preclinical models.

Revenue growth of the market is also being driven by increasing emphasis on creating cutting-edge optical imaging technologies. Manufacturers are investing in R&D projects to create next-generation optical imaging systems with improved sensitivity, specificity, and resolution. The demand for optical preclinical imaging systems is also rising due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, CVD, and neurological disorders.

However, the high cost of optical preclinical imaging systems and the shortage of qualified personnel to operate these systems are major factors that could restrain market revenue growth. Additionally, lack of standardization in preclinical imaging protocols and restricted availability of optical imaging probes could also hinder market revenue growth.

The medical imaging market is segmented based on various factors such as product, application, and end use. The product segment includes CT imaging, MRI imaging, PET/SPECT imaging, multi-modal imaging, optical imaging, ultrasound imaging, photoacoustic imaging, reagents, and services.

CT imaging, which uses X-rays to produce detailed images of the body, is one of the products offered in the medical imaging market. Another product is MRI imaging, which uses magnetic fields and radio waves to create detailed images of internal organs and tissues. PET/SPECT imaging is a nuclear medicine technique that uses radioactive tracers to create images of the body, while multi-modal imaging combines different imaging techniques for more comprehensive results. Optical imaging uses light to create detailed images and is a safer option compared to conventional imaging methods. Ultrasound imaging uses high-frequency sound waves to produce images of internal organs and tissues, while photoacoustic imaging combines optical and ultrasound imaging techniques to create detailed images.

In addition to imaging products, the market also offers reagents and services. Reagents are substances or compounds used to produce a chemical reaction, while services include installation, maintenance, and repair of imaging equipment.

The application segment includes research and development (R&D) and drug discovery. Medical imaging is critical for R&D activities and drug discovery, as it helps in the identification of disease etiology and drug development. It is also useful for phenotyping, which is the process of determining the physical and biochemical characteristics of an organism, and for identifying disease progression and treatment response.

Finally, the end use segment includes biotech companies, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutes. These entities rely on medical imaging to advance their research and development activities and drug discovery. They also use medical imaging for diagnosis and treatment monitoring of various diseases.

Strategic development:

PerkinElmer, Inc. acquired BioLegend on July 30, 2021, to improve its product portfolio and expertise in preclinical imaging, particularly in the field of immuno-oncology. BioLegend is a well-known supplier of antibodies and reagents for life science research. This acquisition is expected to enhance PerkinElmer's capabilities in the preclinical imaging market.

On September 14, 2020, Bruker Corporation acquired Canopy Biosciences, a leading provider of high multiplex biomarker imaging and analysis. The acquisition was aimed at improving Bruker's capabilities in the preclinical imaging market, particularly in the areas of immunology and oncology research. This acquisition is expected to help Bruker meet the increasing demand for high-end preclinical imaging technologies.

Agilent Technologies Inc. acquired BioTek Instruments, a provider of life science instrumentation for research and clinical applications, on July 15, 2019. The acquisition was aimed at enhancing Agilent's product offerings in the preclinical imaging market, particularly in the areas of cell analysis and imaging. This acquisition is expected to help Agilent meet the increasing demand for innovative preclinical imaging technologies.

Competitive Landscape:

The global optical preclinical imaging market report includes various key players operating in the market. These players have been recognized for their significant contributions towards market growth. Some of the major companies included in the report are Bruker Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Li-Cor Biosciences, Miltenyi Biotec, Trifoil Imaging Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Preclinical Imaging LLC, and Perceptive Instruments Ltd.

These companies are focusing on developing advanced preclinical imaging technologies to cater to the increasing demand for non-invasive imaging modalities in the healthcare industry. They are also adopting strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolio.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players, including their company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, and recent developments. It also includes an evaluation of their market share and competitive strategies. The growing demand for preclinical imaging for drug development and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities for these players in the global optical preclinical imaging market.

In conclusion, the global optical preclinical imaging market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising demand for non-invasive preclinical imaging techniques for drug research and development activities. The trend towards personalized medicines and increasing adoption of optical imaging modalities due to their capacity to provide high resolution and sensitivity images are major factors driving market revenue growth.

