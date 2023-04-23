Global Zirconia-based Dental Materials Market to Reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global zirconia based dental materials market size was USD 1.61 billion in 2022, and is expected to be valued at USD 3.01 billion in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global zirconia based dental materials market was valued at USD 1.61 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, growing prevalence of dental issues, and technological advancements in dental materials are some of the key factors driving the market growth. Zirconia-based dental materials are preferred due to their high biocompatibility, durability, and cosmetic appeal, and are increasingly being used in dental restorations.

The rising prevalence of dental problems such as dental caries, periodontal disease, and tooth loss is the primary factor driving the growth of the zirconia based dental materials market. According to the World Health Organization, the majority of adults worldwide, as well as 60-80% of school-aged children, suffer from dental caries. The market is also expanding due to the growing demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures, including dental implants, veneers, and teeth whitening, which require high-quality dental materials.

The increasing adoption of zirconia based dental materials is further fueled by technological advancements in the field. These advancements have led to the development of more durable, biocompatible, and aesthetically appealing dental materials, making them a preferred choice for dental restorations.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global market for zirconia dental materials is segmented by type outlook, application outlook, and regional outlook. By type outlook, the market is further segmented into zirconia crowns, zirconia bridges and connectors, zirconia implants, zirconia dentures, and other types. Among these, zirconia crowns hold the largest market share due to their superior esthetic and functional properties. Zirconia crowns are widely used to restore the appearance and function of teeth, and their demand is growing due to their durability and long lifespan.

By application outlook, the market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, and others. Dental clinics hold the largest share of the market due to their increasing number and the rising demand for dental procedures such as tooth restorations, implantations, and cosmetic dentistry. The growing awareness about dental hygiene and the increasing prevalence of dental diseases also contribute to the growth of dental clinics in the market.

Finally, the regional outlook covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America holds the largest market share due to the growing aging population, the increasing number of dental implant procedures, and the high prevalence of dental disorders in the region. Europe also holds a significant market share due to the presence of leading dental material manufacturers and the rising demand for dental implant procedures. The Asia Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period due to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals, rising dental tourism, and growing awareness about dental health.

Strategic development:

The dental industry has experienced significant advancements in recent years, with several companies introducing new materials and technologies to improve the quality and efficiency of dental treatments. In 2021, Dentsply Sirona Inc. acquired Byte, a tele-dentistry company that offers at-home clear aligner therapy. This acquisition aimed to expand Dentsply Sirona's digital dentistry offerings and strengthen its position in the global dental market.

In the same year, Ivoclar Vivadent AG launched IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime, a new zirconia material that offers improved strength and aesthetics for use in anterior and posterior restorations. VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG also launched VITA SUPRINITY PC, a new zirconia material for dental restorations, with high strength, durability, and natural-looking esthetics.

In 2020, 3M Company launched the 3M Chairside Zirconia, a new zirconia material designed for use with 3M's Lava Furnace 200, enabling dentists to produce high-quality, esthetic restorations in a single appointment. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. also launched the Zfx CAD/CAM System, a new digital dentistry platform that simplifies the digital workflow for dental professionals, enabling them to deliver more efficient and accurate dental restorations.

Additionally, Dentsply Sirona Inc. launched the Primescan AC, a new intraoral scanner designed to provide a more comfortable patient experience and improve the efficiency of dental practices in 2021. Ivoclar Vivadent AG also launched IPS e.max ZirCAD MT Multi, a new zirconia material for dental restorations that offers improved esthetics and translucency, providing a more natural-looking solution for patients. These advancements are expected to further revolutionize the dental industry and improve patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for zirconia dental materials is highly competitive, with several leading players competing for market share. Some of the key companies operating in this market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG, 3M Company, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc., GC Corporation, Shofu Dental Corporation, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, and DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is a major player in the global dental market, offering a wide range of zirconia materials and digital dentistry solutions. Ivoclar Vivadent AG is also a leading player, with a strong focus on innovation and product development. The company recently launched IPS e.max ZirCAD Prime, a new zirconia material that offers improved strength and esthetics.

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG is known for its high-quality zirconia materials, including the newly launched VITA SUPRINITY PC. 3M Company is also a key player in the market, with a strong focus on digital dentistry solutions. The company recently launched 3M™ Chairside Zirconia, a new zirconia material that enables dentists to produce high-quality restorations in a single appointment.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. is a major player in the digital dentistry market, offering a wide range of solutions for digital implantology and prosthetics. Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc., GC Corporation, Shofu Dental Corporation, Heraeus Kulzer GmbH, and DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH are also prominent players in the market, offering a range of zirconia materials and dental solutions. These companies are expected to focus on innovation and product development in order to maintain their position in the highly competitive market.

In conclusion, the global Zirconia Based Dental Materials Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

