Biologics Contract Development Market to Reach USD 19.21 Billion by 2032, Driven by Increasing Demand for Biologics

The global biologics contract development market size was valued at USD 10.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 19.21 billion by 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biologics contract development market, valued at USD 10.19 billion in 2022, is anticipated to reach USD 19.21 billion by 2032, with a revenue CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. The market growth is driven by the increasing demand for biologics and the need for contract development services outsourcing. Biologics are complex molecules made from live cells that are used to treat various illnesses such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and infectious infections. The market revenue growth is being propelled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing aging population, and technological improvements in biologics production.

The demand for targeted and customized medicine is driving the market growth of biologics, as personalized medicine uses an individual's DNA profile and other criteria to create treatment programs tailored to their unique needs. Biologics are used more frequently in customized therapy, as they may target specific cells and chemicals in the body. Moreover, the market revenue growth is being driven by businesses outsourcing the development of specialty medicines as part of the trend toward customized medicine.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular illnesses is also driving the market growth of biologics. Biologics are being utilized more frequently to treat various disorders as they produce more effective treatments with fewer adverse effects. Revenue growth of the market is expected to rise as a result of the rising demand for biologics and as firms opt to outsource the development of these medicines to specialized contract development organizations.

The market revenue growth is also driven by the rising use of biologics in emerging economies such as China, India, and Brazil, due to the increasing demand for innovative medical treatments and rapidly growing healthcare infrastructure. However, factors such as prohibitive development costs for biologics, bureaucratic roadblocks, and rising market rivalry may restrain the market's revenue growth.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global biologics contract development market is segmented based on service type outlook, product type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of service type outlook, the market is segmented into discovery, preclinical, clinical, and manufacturing. The discovery segment is focused on the identification and validation of potential drug targets. The preclinical segment is focused on the optimization and selection of drug candidates, while the clinical segment involves the testing of drug candidates in humans. The manufacturing segment involves the production of biologics at a commercial scale.

Based on product type outlook, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, and others. Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-produced molecules that mimic the immune system's ability to fight off harmful pathogens, while vaccines are used to prevent infectious diseases. Recombinant proteins are proteins that are produced by recombinant DNA technology, while the "others" category includes gene therapies and cell therapies.

In terms of end-use outlook, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and contract research organizations. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end-users of biologics contract development services, as they are responsible for the development and commercialization of biologic drugs. Academic and research institutes are involved in basic research on biologics, while contract research organizations provide contract research and development services to pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.

The regional outlook for the biologics contract development market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the largest market for biologics contract development services, due to the presence of a large number of biopharmaceutical companies in the region. Europe is the second-largest market for biologics contract development services, while Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market, due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for biologics in the region. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to contribute to the growth of the global biologics contract development market.

Strategic development:

Strategic development initiatives have been taken by several leading companies in the biologics market to expand their presence and increase capabilities in this field. Catalent, Inc. acquired MaSTherCell Global in February 2020, a cell and gene therapy contract development and manufacturing organization based in Belgium, to enhance its cell and gene therapy capabilities and expand its presence in Europe. Similarly, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH announced the expansion of its biologics development and manufacturing facility in China in December 2019 to meet the growing demand for biologics drugs in China and the Asia Pacific regions.

Samsung Biologics also expanded its biologics manufacturing facility in South Korea in July 2012, to cater to the increasing demand for biologics drugs and increase its manufacturing capacity. AbbVie Inc. and Pfizer Inc. made strategic acquisitions of Stemcentrx and Medivation, respectively, in 2016 to strengthen their oncology portfolios and increase their presence in the biologics market. In 2015, Merck & Co., Inc. acquired Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, a supplier of biologics research products and services, to expand its capabilities in the biologics research and development market.

Moreover, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. acquired WIL Research, a provider of contract research services for biologics drug development in 2016, to broaden its capabilities in the biologics drug development market. These strategic development initiatives have helped companies to strengthen their presence in the biologics market, increase their manufacturing capacities, and expand their capabilities in research and development to cater to the growing demand for biologics drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The global biologics market is highly competitive with several key players competing for market share. Lonza Group AG, Catalent, Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major players in the market. These companies offer a range of services from discovery to manufacturing of biologics.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH and Samsung Biologics are also key players in the market with a focus on biologics development and manufacturing. Both companies have made significant investments to expand their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the growing demand for biologics.

WuXi Biologics is another major player in the market, offering contract development and manufacturing services for biologics. The company has a strong presence in the Asia Pacific region, which is a key market for biologics.

AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., and Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. are also significant players in the market. These companies have made strategic acquisitions to expand their capabilities in the biologics market. For instance, AbbVie Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have both acquired biopharmaceutical companies focused on developing biologics drugs for cancer treatment.

In summary, the competitive landscape of the biologics market is dynamic, with several key players competing for market share. These companies offer a range of services from discovery to manufacturing of biologics, and many have made significant investments to expand their manufacturing capabilities in order to meet the growing demand for biologics.

In conclusion, the global Biologics Contract Development Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

