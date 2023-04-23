Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) Market to Reach USD 1.44 Billion by 2032, Increasing Rates of Urinary Incontinence

Reports And Data

The global Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) market size was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) Market was valued at USD 1.09 billion in 2022, and it is estimated to reach USD 1.44 billion by 2032, with a projected revenue CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. The primary factors contributing to the growth of the market are the increasing rates of urinary incontinence and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures. The market is also expected to benefit from the aging population, rising healthcare costs, and growing public awareness of innovative medical technology.

Urinary incontinence is a significant health concern that adversely affects millions of people worldwide, and it can significantly impact their quality of life. AUS is an implantable medical device that helps treat urinary incontinence by applying pressure on the urethra to prevent urine leakage from the bladder. The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence, especially among the elderly population, is expected to drive the demand for AUS.

Segments Covered in the Report

The global market for Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) is segmented based on product type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook.

In terms of product type outlook, the market is segmented into three categories: Single-cuff, Double-cuff, and Others. Single-cuff AUS is a medical device that has one cuff that is placed around the urethra to prevent urine leakage. Double-cuff AUS, on the other hand, has two cuffs that are used to provide better control over the bladder. The Other segment includes all other types of AUS that are not classified as single or double cuff.

Based on end-use outlook, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Hospitals are expected to be the dominant end-users of AUS, owing to the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the presence of skilled healthcare professionals. Clinics and Ambulatory Surgery Centers are also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market, owing to the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

In terms of regional outlook, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and the rising prevalence of urinary incontinence. Europe is also expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market, owing to the growing aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for AUS and the rising awareness of urinary incontinence. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are also expected to witness significant growth in the market, owing to the increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and the rising demand for advanced medical devices.

In summary, the global market for Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) is segmented based on product type outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook. The increasing prevalence of urinary incontinence and the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are expected to drive the growth of the market. Hospitals, Clinics, and Ambulatory Surgery Centers are the primary end-users of AUS. North America is expected to dominate the market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Strategic development:

"Strategic development in the artificial urinary sphincters market" refers to the implementation of plans or initiatives that aim to improve the growth, competitiveness, and profitability of the market for artificial urinary sphincters. These strategies may include investments in research and development to improve product quality and features, partnerships or collaborations with other companies to expand market reach, mergers or acquisitions to consolidate market share, or other business tactics to increase revenue and customer base. The ultimate goal of strategic development in the artificial urinary sphincters market is to achieve sustainable growth and maintain a leading position in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for artificial urinary sphincters (AUS) is highly competitive, with a number of key players vying for market share. Some of the leading companies operating in the market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Coloplast A/S, RBM-Med, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological LLC, Silimed Inc., UroMed LLC, ZSI Surgical Implants, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, and Medtronic. These companies are focusing on strategic initiatives to expand their market presence and increase their revenue.

One of the key strategies being employed by these companies is product innovation. Many of these companies are investing in research and development to improve the quality and features of their AUS products. They are also collaborating with other companies to expand their product offerings and enter new markets. For example, Boston Scientific recently acquired NxThera, a medical device company that specializes in the treatment of prostate disease, to expand its urology portfolio.

Another strategy being employed by these companies is mergers and acquisitions. By acquiring or merging with other companies, these players are able to consolidate their market position and increase their market share. For example, Coloplast recently acquired Nine Continents Medical, a Chinese medical device company, to expand its presence in the Chinese market.

Overall, the competitive landscape of the artificial urinary sphincters market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, as key players continue to focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to expand their market presence and increase their revenue.

In conclusion, the global Artificial Urinary Sphincters (AUS) Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

