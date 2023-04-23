Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Market Set to Skyrocket to USD 24 Billion by 2032

The global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) market size was USD 8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 24 billion in 2032
NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) market has a global reach and was valued at USD 8 billion in 2022, with an anticipated growth to USD 24 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period. The market's revenue growth is fueled by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer, genetic disorders, and autoimmune diseases, for which ATMPs are viewed as a potential and effective therapeutic intervention. Furthermore, as ATMPs are designed to be individualized for each patient, the market's revenue growth is driven by the rising demand for personalized treatments.
Another factor contributing to the market's revenue growth is the increased expenditure on research and development of ATMPs by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research institutions. These entities are making substantial investments in developing innovative technologies for ATMPs' production and distribution, which is expected to lead to the development of new and improved products in the market.
Segments Covered in the Report
The global regenerative medicine market is segmented based on product type outlook into gene therapies, cell therapies, and tissue-engineered products. Gene therapy involves the transfer of genetic material to cure diseases such as cancer and genetic disorders. Cell therapy, on the other hand, involves the transfer of live cells to replace damaged or missing cells and to restore the normal function of tissues or organs. Tissue-engineered products are artificial tissues or organs that are developed in the laboratory and implanted into the body to replace or repair damaged tissues or organs.
The market is also segmented based on end-use outlook into hospitals, clinics, research institutes, and others. Hospitals and clinics use regenerative medicine products to treat various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. Research institutes use these products for research and development activities aimed at improving the effectiveness of these treatments.
Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America holds a significant share of the market owing to the presence of a large number of key players in the region and the high adoption rate of regenerative medicine products. Europe is also expected to witness significant growth due to the favorable regulatory environment and increasing government initiatives for the development of regenerative medicine products. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing investments by key players in the region and rising awareness about regenerative medicine products.
Strategic development:
In September 2021, Novartis International AG concluded its acquisition of Arctos Medical, Inc., a biotechnology firm based in the United States that specializes in developing gene therapies for cancer. The acquisition's objective was to expand Novartis' gene therapy portfolio and bolster its capabilities in the oncology industry.
In April 2020, Gilead Sciences, Inc. wrapped up its acquisition of Forty Seven, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology business based in the United States. The acquisition aimed to enhance Gilead's capacities in the immuno-oncology market and provide advanced treatment solutions for cancer.
Competitive Landscape:
The field of biotechnology and pharmaceuticals is highly competitive, with numerous players vying for market share and dominance in the industry. Among the major players in the market are Novartis International AG, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Celgene Corporation, bluebird bio, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Orchard Therapeutics plc, Precision Biosciences, Inc., and AveXis, Inc.
Novartis International AG is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company that specializes in research, development, and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company operates in more than 140 countries and has a strong presence in the oncology, immunology, and neuroscience segments.
Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that focuses on developing innovative treatments for life-threatening diseases. The company has a strong pipeline of drugs in the areas of HIV, hepatitis, and oncology.
Spark Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that specializes in gene therapy treatments for rare diseases. The company has a strong portfolio of products in the ophthalmology and hematology segments.
Celgene Corporation is a global biopharmaceutical company that develops and markets treatments for cancer and other serious diseases. The company's portfolio includes products in the areas of hematology, oncology, and immunology.
bluebird bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare genetic diseases and cancer. The company has a strong portfolio of products in the areas of hematology, oncology, and ophthalmology.
Lonza Group Ltd. is a Swiss-based contract development and manufacturing organization that specializes in the production of biopharmaceuticals. The company offers a wide range of services, including cell and gene therapy development, manufacturing, and quality control.
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in developing genomic medicines to treat rare genetic diseases. The company has a strong pipeline of products in the areas of hematology, oncology, and neurological disorders.
Orchard Therapeutics plc is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare diseases. The company has a strong portfolio of products in the areas of hematology, neurometabolic disorders, and primary immune deficiencies.
Precision Biosciences, Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that specializes in developing genome editing technologies to treat genetic diseases. The company has a strong pipeline of products in the areas of oncology, genetic diseases, and infectious diseases.
AveXis, Inc. is a biotechnology company that develops gene therapies for rare genetic diseases. The company has a strong portfolio of products in the areas of neurology and neuromuscular disorders.
In conclusion, the global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs) Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.
