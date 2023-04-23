Sudan: Travel Advisory Remains Level 4 – Do Not Travel

On April 22, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations, and the Department of State ordered the departure of U.S. direct hire employees and eligible family members due to the continued threat of armed conflict in Sudan. The Department continues to advise U.S. citizens not to travel to Sudan. This replaces the previous Travel Advisory issued on April 19, 2023.

The full text of the new Travel Advisory is as follows:

Sudan – Level 4: Do Not Travel C, T, U, K, O

Reissued with updates to security situation and post departure status.

Do not travel to Sudan due to armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping.

On April 22, 2023, the U.S. Embassy in Khartoum suspended its operations, and the Department of State ordered the departure of U.S. direct hire employees and eligible family members from Embassy Khartoum due to the continued threat of armed conflict in Sudan. The U.S. government cannot provide routine or emergency consular services to U.S. citizens in Sudan, due to the current security situation.

Armed conflict is ongoing throughout Sudan and includes heavy fighting between various political and security groups. The situation is violent, volatile, and extremely unpredictable, particularly in the capital city Khartoum. Electrical and communication disruptions, including internet and cell phone service, can occur at any time. Khartoum International Airport and Sudan’s border with Chad are currently closed.

Country Summary: Armed conflict, crime, such as kidnapping, armed robbery, home invasion, and carjacking occur.

Members of known terrorist groups and individuals sympathetic to these groups in Sudan could attack with little or no warning, targeting foreign and local government facilities, and areas frequented by Westerners.

Violence continues along the border between Chad and Sudan and areas that border South Sudan (including the disputed Abyei area). Armed opposition groups are active in Central Darfur state and parts of Blue Nile and South Kordofan states. Intercommunal clashes can occur throughout the country and can result in the declaration of localized States of Emergency.

