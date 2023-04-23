Suspension of Operations at Embassy Khartoum

The U.S. Department of State has temporarily suspended operations at our Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan and safely evacuated all U.S. personnel and their dependents under our security responsibility. Suspending operations at one of our embassies is always a difficult decision, but the safety of our personnel is my first responsibility. I directed this temporary action due to the serious and growing security risks created by the conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. The widespread fighting has caused significant numbers of civilian deaths and injuries and damage to essential infrastructure and posed an unacceptable risk to our Embassy personnel. I applaud the skill and professionalism of our team on the ground, U.S. military forces, and others across the government who carried out this evacuation mission.

We will continue to assist Americans in Sudan in planning for their own safety and provide regular updates to U.S. citizens in the area. We will also continue to coordinate with our allies and partners as well as our local partners on efforts to ensure the safety of their personnel.

I reiterate my call to both sides to urgently extend and expand the Eid al-Fitr ceasefire to a sustainable cessation of hostilities to prevent further damage to the Sudanese nation. We remind both belligerents of their obligations under international humanitarian law, including obligations related to the protection of civilians. The United States, in partnership with the region and international community, will continue to press efforts to bring an end to this fighting and a return to the process of transition to civilian government.

Inquiries related to U.S. citizens in Sudan should be directed to ACSKhartoum@state.gov.