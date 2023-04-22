Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 282 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,833 in the last 365 days.

Washington’s climate action a source for optimism this Earth Day

WASHINGTON, April 22 - Story 

Earth Day is a global call for leaders to forge ahead with climate action. Never has that call been louder, with the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report projecting catastrophic warming for the planet if significant emissions reductions efforts aren’t taken in the next 10 years.

“We don’t have time to agonize or despair,” Gov. Jay Inslee said when the IPCC report was released in March. “We must focus on mobilizing every part of our economy in the net-zero transition. State-level leadership in the United States is critical to the implementation of international and national policies.”

This is what makes Earth Day so important today. It highlights the policies and investments that will slash greenhouse gas emissions, produce renewable energy, clean the air in our most polluted communities, protect forests and wildlife, and stem the tide of climate change.

Washington state is a national and global leader in all these facets.

Read the full story on Gov. Jay Inslee's Medium here.

Media Contact 

Public and constituent inquiries | 360.902.4111
Press inquiries | 360.902.4136

You just read:

Washington’s climate action a source for optimism this Earth Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more