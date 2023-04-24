SwiftWall Announces a 100% Recyclable Temporary Wall and Recycle Program to Celebrate Earth Day 2023

The company is proud to offer SwiftWall Max, the only 100% reusable and 100% recyclable temporary wall system on the market. SwiftWall Recycle is a program designed to encourage customers to first reuse SwiftWall Max multiple times until the end of its life and then recycle it at no additional cost.
SwiftWall Max is changing the game as a temporary wall system made from 100% eco-friendly aluminum materials. The product eliminates waste and ensures that all components can be reused or recycled at the end of life. Users can feel confident that they are making a positive impact on the Earth for all generations when they use SwiftWall Max for their events, projects, and renovations.
Leah Lindauer, Product Engineer at SwiftWall, said, "It is exciting to be a part of a company that cares about the future of this planet. The SwiftWall team is constantly innovating our products to meet the needs of our customers and our foundational goal is to minimize the impact of construction on Earth for future generations. Simple, Fast, Clean, and Sustainable. We are dreamers and doers, and this is one of the things that makes me proud to be part of this team that is helping to save our Earth, one panel at a time."
Founder and CEO Joe Asiala built the innovative company SwiftWall with the mission to simplify construction and make construction more sustainable leaving the Earth better for each successive generation. "SwiftWall Max combines with our service SwiftWall Recycle to provide every company and government (global, regional or local) that has pledged to be sustainable the opportunity to reuse their temporary barriers and to recycle them completely at end of life through the use of SwiftWall Max and SwiftWall Recycle. Further, recycled aluminum requires up to 90% less energy than virgin aluminum to produce reducing the generation of greenhouse gases and the use of conventional energy sources. We define success by providing a better-performing product that simplifies construction in a sustainable manner. Our entire product portfolio of SwiftWall Flex, SwiftWall Pro, SwiftWall Max, and SwiftWall Lite achieves this objective by simplifying and accelerating construction sustainably through simplicity, agility, reuse, refurbishment, and recycling."
Please contact the SwiftWall team to find out how SwiftWall temporary walls make the world a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable planet for generations to come. For more information about SwiftWall and SwiftWall Recycle, please contact us at 989-279-0232 or sales@swiftwall.com, or visit our website at www.swiftwall.com.
About SwiftWall®
Founded in mid-Michigan in 2014, SwiftWall® manufactures modular wall systems in the USA that are simple, easy, quick, and clean to assemble to separate, and transform space during construction or to create new temporary or extended-use spaces, with minimal disruption to ongoing operations. SwiftWall® systems are assembled in a matter of minutes or hours and can be easily removed, reconfigured, and reused multiple times. For more information and how-to videos, visit SwiftWall.com.
