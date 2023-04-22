Columbia University Researchers Discover Digital Divide Worsens Healthcare Inequalities During Pandemic

Secaucus, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2023) - Columbia University Researchers has discovered that the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the critical importance of access to healthcare services. A recent study by Columbia University researchers aimed to examine the impact of the digital divide, along with other socio-demographic and systemic factors, on healthcare access during the pandemic. The study analyzed data from 312 individuals and found that the digital divide has worsened inequalities in healthcare access, particularly for vulnerable populations like low-income households, elderly individuals, and those living in rural areas. In a recent publication, the Applied Research in Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing Journal has released the study results.

The study used a multivariable regression model to examine the impact of demographic, sociocultural, and systemic factors on healthcare access during the pandemic. The results revealed that demographic and sociocultural factors, as well as systemic factors like healthcare policies and infrastructure, significantly impacted healthcare access. However, the most significant finding was that individuals who lacked access to digital devices, internet connectivity, and digital literacy faced significant barriers to accessing healthcare services.

Addressing the digital divide and other systemic barriers is crucial for ensuring equitable access to healthcare services during and beyond the pandemic. Policymakers and healthcare providers must work together to bridge the digital divide and ensure that vulnerable populations have access to digital devices, internet connectivity, and digital literacy programs. The study's findings can guide future research in this area and inform efforts to improve healthcare delivery and promote health equity.

