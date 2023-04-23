USGrants.org tracks over 40 funding programs and over $240 million in funding for Supply Chain Services in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 40 funding programs totaling more than $240 million dollars allocated to Supply Chain services, organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

RFI - Biotechnologies to Ensure a Robust Mineral Supply Chain for Clean Energy

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002213

Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Combatting Child Labor in Cobalt Supply Chains in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 20 10

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,500,000

Supply Chains Tracing Project

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 20 04

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

High Impact Supply Chain RD for PV Technologies and Systems

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000234

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Request for Research Proposals on Trafficking in Persons in Supply Chains in Sub Saharan Africa

Funding Number: AT ATC 14 009

Agency: Office to Monitor/Combat Trafficking in Persons

Funding Amount: $500,000

Improving Respect for Workers' Rights in Agricultural Supply Chains in Honduras and Guatemala, and the Maquila Sector in El Salvador

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 12

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Project to Combat Forced Labor and Child Labor in Supply Chains in Malaysia

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 02

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $6,165,500

Cooperative Agreement with the Supply Chain Management System (SCMS)

Funding Number: CDC RFA GH11 11106

Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Addressing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Coffee Supply Chains

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 17 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

EONS 2019: Appendix H MUREP Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative Agreement

Funding Number: NNH18ZHA008C MUREPARMD

Agency: National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Funding Amount: $500,000

Notice of Intent Clean Energy Supply Chain and Manufacturing Competitiveness Analysis for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies

Funding Number: DE FOA 0001114

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

DHS S&T Center of Excellence for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense - Lead

Funding Number: DHS 16 ST 061 CBTS LEAD

Agency: Department of Homeland Security, Office of Procurement Operations - Grants Division

Funding Amount: $35,000,000

Empowering Women and Girls in Supply Chains

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 18 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Reducing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Palm Oil Supply Chains

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 18 09

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $6,000,000

Notice of Request for Information (RFI) on the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s in support of Battery Critical Materials Supply Chain R&D

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002358

Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Improving Working Conditions in the Mexican Automotive Supply Chain

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 19 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Project to Expand and Assess Implementation of the Fair Food Program Model for Promotion of Human and Labor Rights Protections in International Agricultural Supply Chains

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 22 10

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $10,000,000

DHS S&T Center of Excellence for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense - Partner

Funding Number: DHS ST 061 CBTS PARTNER

Agency: Department of Homeland Security, Office of Procurement Operations - Grants Division

Funding Amount: $500,000

(RFI) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Barriers and Opportunities for Wind Technologies

Funding Number: DE FOA 0000929

Agency: Golden Field Office

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Empowering Women and Girls in Agricultural Supply Chains in Mexico

Funding Number: NOI ILAB 18 07

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Supply Chains Tracing Project

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 20 04

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $4,000,000

Request for Information (RFI): Phytomining for carbon-negative critical mineral supply chains

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002751

Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Concept Paper for Improving Supply Chain Management Systems Project (ISCMS)

Funding Number: RFA OAA 15 000002

Agency: Agency for International Development

Funding Amount: $8,000,000

Reducing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Palm Oil Supply Chains

Funding Number: FOA ILAB 18 09

Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs

Funding Amount: $6,000,000

Request for Information on Risks in the High Capacity Batteries, including Electric Vehicle Batteries Supply Chain

Funding Number: DE FOA 0002502

Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/supply-chain-services

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

What is USGrants.org?

USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.