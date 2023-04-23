USGrants.org tracks over 40 funding programs and over $240 million in funding for Supply Chain Services in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 40 funding programs totaling more than $240 million dollars allocated to Supply Chain services, organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
RFI - Biotechnologies to Ensure a Robust Mineral Supply Chain for Clean Energy
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002213
Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Combatting Child Labor in Cobalt Supply Chains in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 20 10
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,500,000
Supply Chains Tracing Project
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 20 04
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $4,000,000
High Impact Supply Chain RD for PV Technologies and Systems
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000234
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Request for Research Proposals on Trafficking in Persons in Supply Chains in Sub Saharan Africa
Funding Number: AT ATC 14 009
Agency: Office to Monitor/Combat Trafficking in Persons
Funding Amount: $500,000
Improving Respect for Workers' Rights in Agricultural Supply Chains in Honduras and Guatemala, and the Maquila Sector in El Salvador
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 12
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Project to Combat Forced Labor and Child Labor in Supply Chains in Malaysia
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 21 02
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $6,165,500
Cooperative Agreement with the Supply Chain Management System (SCMS)
Funding Number: CDC RFA GH11 11106
Agency: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Addressing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Coffee Supply Chains
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 17 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
EONS 2019: Appendix H MUREP Aerospace High-Volume Manufacturing and Supply Chain Management Cooperative Agreement
Funding Number: NNH18ZHA008C MUREPARMD
Agency: National Aeronautics and Space Administration
Funding Amount: $500,000
Notice of Intent Clean Energy Supply Chain and Manufacturing Competitiveness Analysis for Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies
Funding Number: DE FOA 0001114
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
DHS S&T Center of Excellence for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense - Lead
Funding Number: DHS 16 ST 061 CBTS LEAD
Agency: Department of Homeland Security, Office of Procurement Operations - Grants Division
Funding Amount: $35,000,000
Empowering Women and Girls in Supply Chains
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 18 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Reducing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Palm Oil Supply Chains
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 18 09
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $6,000,000
Notice of Request for Information (RFI) on the Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy’s in support of Battery Critical Materials Supply Chain R&D
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002358
Agency: Department of Energy, Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Improving Working Conditions in the Mexican Automotive Supply Chain
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 19 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Project to Expand and Assess Implementation of the Fair Food Program Model for Promotion of Human and Labor Rights Protections in International Agricultural Supply Chains
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 22 10
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $10,000,000
DHS S&T Center of Excellence for Cross-Border Threat Screening and Supply Chain Defense - Partner
Funding Number: DHS ST 061 CBTS PARTNER
Agency: Department of Homeland Security, Office of Procurement Operations - Grants Division
Funding Amount: $500,000
(RFI) Manufacturing and Supply Chain Barriers and Opportunities for Wind Technologies
Funding Number: DE FOA 0000929
Agency: Golden Field Office
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Empowering Women and Girls in Agricultural Supply Chains in Mexico
Funding Number: NOI ILAB 18 07
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Supply Chains Tracing Project
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 20 04
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $4,000,000
Request for Information (RFI): Phytomining for carbon-negative critical mineral supply chains
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002751
Agency: Department of Energy, Advanced Research Projects Agency Energy
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Concept Paper for Improving Supply Chain Management Systems Project (ISCMS)
Funding Number: RFA OAA 15 000002
Agency: Agency for International Development
Funding Amount: $8,000,000
Reducing Child Labor and Forced Labor in Palm Oil Supply Chains
Funding Number: FOA ILAB 18 09
Agency: Department of Labor, Bureau of International Labor Affairs
Funding Amount: $6,000,000
Request for Information on Risks in the High Capacity Batteries, including Electric Vehicle Batteries Supply Chain
Funding Number: DE FOA 0002502
Agency: Department of Energy, National Energy Technology Laboratory
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/supply-chain-services
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
