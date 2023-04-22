Kawasho Foods USA Inc. Announces Expansion of Voluntary Recall of GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. Due to Possible Under Processing

Kawasho Foods USA Inc. of New York, NY, is announcing an expansion of its February 26, 2023, voluntary recall of canned GEISHA Medium Shrimp 4oz. to now recall all lots of this product. Kawasho Foods is taking this step out of an abundance of caution due to a concern that there is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

Kawasho Foods made this decision after receiving additional information from the Food and Drug Administration.

The Product was distributed to retailers nationwide(AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MA, MI, MN, MO, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PA, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WI) from Dec 2022 to Apr 2023.

The GEISHA Medium Shrimp is packaged in a 4oz. metal can, with UPC 071140003909 (Listed on the back of the label).

This event only affects this specific product.

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not look or smell spoiled. No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date in connection with this product.

Consumer who have purchased this product are urged to return to place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any question regarding this recall, please contact us at Toll Free (224)278-9935 (Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST) or via email at info@geishabrand.com.

