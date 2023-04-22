AXEON® Water Technologies and ASYNBIO™ Corporation Enter Strategic Partnership

California-based water filtration manufacturer is appointed exclusivity for ASYNBIO synbiotic technology used for water sanitization and treatment markets.

TEMECULA, Calif., April 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AXEON Water Technologies, Inc. ("AXEON"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of water purification equipment and products, announced it has entered into an agreement with California-based ASYNBIO Corporation ("ASYNBIO"), a leading biotechnology and innovation leader, to introduce all-natural and chemical-free pre + probiotic solutions for water sanitization and treatment markets.

The partnership between AXEON and ASYNBIO will allow for many of the world's top manufacturers to gain access to this environmentally friendly and effective solution for the treatment of biofilm and other biological contaminants commonly found in water sources.

"ASYNBIO will be integrated into some of our water purification systems and products, bringing a unique value proposition to the market and providing enhanced system performance, while lowering maintenance and replacement costs to equipment owners and operators," said Augustin Pavel, Chief Executive Officer of AXEON. "We're excited to partner with the team at ASYNBIO, which is backed by some of the leading scientists and professionals in their field."

For over 34 years, AXEON has offered the industry's most reliable water filtration solutions that are backed by the highest level of customer and technical support, in addition to an iron-clad customer satisfaction and warranty policy. The partnership with ASYNBIO and the introduction of its new technology will help propel the company forward and support its mission to solve the world's water quality problems by supplying best-in-class water filtration and treatment solutions.

About AXEON Water Technologies, Inc.

AXEON is a leading manufacturer and distributor of water purification systems and filtration products for commercial and industrial water treatment applications. For more than 34 years, AXEON has helped water professionals from around the world clean and treat water sources for drinking and process water uses. For additional information, please visit: http://www.axeonwater.com.

