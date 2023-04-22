VIDEO/PHOTO: YAAMAVA’ RESORT & CASINO HOSTS FASHION DAZE, CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS AND GLOBAL FASHION

Top Native Designers and Celebrities, Jeannie Mai and Paris Jackson, Attended the Event to Honor Native and Upcoming Designers

/EIN News/ -- Highland, California, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 20-21, Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel hosted Yaamava’ Fashion Daze, a two-day extravaganza breaking down the barriers between Native American design and the established world of fashion. Fashion Daze featured Jamie Okuma, the first Native American designer to be admitted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America, alongside indigenous creators Jennifer Younger. Section35 and Orlando Dugi. Custo Barcelona, Freak City LA, Cult of Individuality and Vira Be also showcased their latest collections.

On Friday, Vogue’s Senior Fashion Writer Christian Allaire moderated an insightful panel discussion with Jamie Okuma, actress Amber Midthunder, and San Manuel Tribal citizens Sabrina Contreras and Amaris Calderon, exploring cultural appropriation, representation and reclamation in fashion, film and art.

Celebrities in attendance at Fashion Daze over the two-day event included model and actress Julia Fox, Emmy Award winning host Jeannie Mai, and actress, singer and model Paris Jackson.

Link to photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/j5tufo6q3p20sut8vsyv4/h?dl=0&rlkey=4w4q0s6gety8825vtjcn96009

Link to B-roll:https://vimeo.com/820051262/5aecefa8af?share=copy

