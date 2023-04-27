Anthony Law Group Informs Clients About Scottsdale’s New Short-Term Rental Ordinance

Scottdale Ordinance 4655 requires property owners offering short-term & vacation rentals to obtain a license for each property, among other new requirements.

Scottsdale Ordinance 4655 took effect on January 8, 2023, with important implications for Scottsdale's short-term rental industry.

Scottsdale Ordinance 4655 took effect on January 8, 2023, with important implications for Scottsdale’s short-term rental industry. While the ordinance imposes multiple obligations on property owners, it requires any offering short-term and vacation rentals to obtain a license for each property they are offering for rent.

The Anthony Law Group understands that this new law may be confusing for many business owners, which is why they are offering their expertise to help clients navigate the requirements and implications of this ordinance.

According to Michael Anthony, founder of the Anthony Law Group, "We understand that keeping up with new laws and regulations can be challenging for business owners, and we are committed to providing our clients with the support they need to ensure compliance with this new ordinance."

In addition to helping clients understand the requirements of the Scottsdale Ordinance 4655, the Anthony Law Group is also offering legal services to help businesses comply with the ordinance. This includes assistance with registration, filing, and other legal matters related to the ordinance.

Business owners who are unsure about how this new law may impact their operations are encouraged to contact the Anthony Law Group for a consultation at (620) 362-2396 or by visiting the firm’s website.