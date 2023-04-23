Thanks to Scientology, Marlènne Knows How to Speak the Language of Friendship

Scientology helped Marlènne relate to others and discover the joy of real friendship. I Am a Scientologist episode 2, is part of the rollout of season 5 on the Scientology Network.

In the latest episode of “I Am a Scientologist,” a translator from French Guiana, shares the impact Scientology has on her ability to relate to others.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite being fluent in her native French, in Spanish and English, and working on mastering Portuguese, before Scientology, Marlènne didn’t really understand how to relate to people.

“I didn’t think I really had friends,” says the French Guianan translator.

With Scientology, she was able to learn the basics of communication. And that made all the difference.

“I really understood what friendship was, how good a friend I could be, and how I could help people.”

And that is exactly what she does for a living.

“I help with written communication, business letters, and also emergency situations,” she says. “People are very happy to find someone who can help them communicate and be understood.”

By discovering what a good relationship she could have with others, she says, “it helped me improve myself at all levels.”

"I Am a Scientologist" is an original series on the Scientology Network. It features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion.

This episode takes viewers from the studio of a Thai boxing coach in New Zealand to the ice rink where an award-winning figure skater from Mexico practices her routines. And it includes a Swiss golfer, an English author, and an American songwriter, among others.

