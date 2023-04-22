Winning downtown revitalization strategies

There were 269 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,861 in the last 365 days.
WEDC honors best Main Street initiatives with awards
LA CROSSE, WI. APRIL 22, 2023 – The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) recognized the best downtown revitalization projects of 2022 at the 32nd Wisconsin Main Street Awards ceremony held Friday at the La Crosse Center in downtown La Crosse.
“Powered by dedicated business people, volunteers and government officials, Wisconsin’s Main Street and Connect Communities are working hard to make our downtowns more vibrant and prosperous places,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “These thriving communities with exciting places to work, beautiful outdoor recreation opportunities and safe, affordable housing are some of our state’s best talent attraction tools.”
Projects honored Friday include business and community development initiatives, historic preservation, community celebration and revitalization success stories from communities across Wisconsin.
“The Main Street Awards offer a chance to celebrate some of our communities’ most creative downtown efforts and hopefully inspire a few new ideas,” Hughes said.
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Main Street Center.
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,200 new businesses and nearly 16,500 net new jobs. In addition, over $2.1 billion in private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.
During fiscal year 2022, Wisconsin Main Street communities added 215 new businesses and 647 net new jobs. None of this activity would be possible without the nearly 33,000 volunteer hours that were dedicated to the Main Street effort by passionate individuals from around the state.
Also represented at the awards event were members of WEDC’s Connect Communities Program, a companion program to Wisconsin Main Street created in 2013 to provide access to resources and training to help communities pursue revitalization and redevelopment efforts. Over the years, 133 participating communities have added 700 businesses, 3,100 new jobs and attracted about $3.6 billion in private investment.
Best Special Event
Winner: Party on the Pavement, Racine
Honorable Mention: Viroqua Kids Market, Viroqua
Best Business Success Story
Co-Winner: Stateline Mental Health Services, Beloit
Co-Winner: Copper State Brewing Company, On Broadway, Green Bay
Best Public-Private Partnership
Winner: Watertown Public Library, Watertown
Best New Business
Co-Winner: Natural Heritage Art Centre, Osceola
Co-Winner: HoneyBee Sage Wellness & Apothecary, Historic King Drive, Milwaukee
Best Façade Rehabilitation Under $20,000
Winner: Sideways Wine & Craft Beer, Tomahawk
Best Digital Marketing Effort
Winner: Downtown History Minute Video Series, Wausau
Best Cooperative Business Marketing
Winner: Fashion Show on Monument Square, Racine
Best Business Development/Retention Program
Open Flags/Security Cameras/Photo Sessions, Downtown Fond du Lac Partnership
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Under 5,000 Population
Winner: Kevin and Yariba Gonzalez, Hillsboro
Connect Communities Award-Best Revitalization Initiative-Over 5,000 Population
Co-Winner: Stone + Suede LLC, Waupun
Co-Winner: Streetscape Improvements, City of Jefferson
Best Interior Renovation Under $50,000
Winner: Trademark Restorations, Beloit
Best Volunteer Engagement
Winner: On Broadway, Inc., Green Bay
Best Private Placemaking Improvement Project
Winner: The Smockettes’ Spring Ephemeral Mural Project, Viroqua
Best Public Placemaking Improvement Project
Winner: Cheese, Glorious Cheese, Monroe
Best Retail Event
Winner: Doe on the Go, Osceola
Best Façade Rehabilitation Over $20,000
Winner: Northern States Power Building, La Crosse
Best Storefront Display
Winner: Diamond Rock Glass Studio, Tomahawk
Diversity & Inclusion Award
Co-Winner: Wausau Pride, Wausau
Co-Winner: Black History Month, Racine
Best Upper Floor Development
Winner: House Blend Lighting & Design, Chippewa Falls
Best Promotional Marketing Campaign
Winner: Downtown Holiday Gift Guide, Marshfield
Best Creative Fundraising Effort
Winner: High Five, On Broadway, Green Bay
Best New Building
Winner: Wright & Wagner Lofts, Beloit
Best Historic Restoration Project
Winner: Hotel Wausau/Landmark Apartments, Wausau
Best Interior Renovation Over $50,000
Co-Winner: Toad in the Hole, Eagle River
Co-Winner: White Oak Design & Build, Watertown
Wisconsin Main Street Hall of Fame 2022 Inductee
Hope Oostdik – Lake Mills
Executive Director Years of Service Awards
Kaelie Gomez – Marshfield (5 years)
Kelly Kruse – Racine (5 years)
Blake Opal-Wahoske – Wausau (5 years)
Shauna El-Amin – Beloit (12 years)
Teri Ouimette – Chippewa Falls (13 years)
Dianne Eineichner – West Allis (15 years)
Amy Hansen – Fond du Lac (16 years)
Craig Tebon – Ripon (31 years)
2022 Wisconsin Main Street Volunteers of the Year
Danielle Clifton – Beloit
Donna Rogers – Cuba City
Michael Brodhagen – Green Bay
Andrew Steger – La Crosse
Kelly Korth – Marshfield
Janet Treleven – Omro
Jane Maki – Osceola
Bob Stauffacher – Platteville
Pat McLain – Tomahawk
Michele Williams – Viroqua
Candy Stramara – Watertown