Việt Nam-Cuba ties will last forever: NA leader

HAVANA - The brotherhood, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation, loyalty and solidarity between Việt Nam and Cuba will last forever, National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ has stated.

The Vietnamese top legislator made the statement while meeting with leaders of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP); the Cuba-Vietnam Friendship Association (CVFA); schools named after President Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnamese communist Nguyễn Văn Trỗi and former President of the Việt Nam-Cuba Friendship Association Võ Thị Thắng; and Bến Tre village in Havana on Friday (local time).

NA Chairman Huệ showed his delight at the Cuban people's achievements in overcoming difficulties, stabilising the situation and advancing the country to socialism, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC), the Cuban people will reap greater achievements and successfully reach all targets set at the CPC's 8th National Congress.

The Vietnamese NA leader said that the special relationship between Việt Nam and Cuba is rare in the world. In his piece “A journey through the land of the Annamese” published in the US magazine Golden Years in 1889, Cuban hero José Martí described the Vietnamese people as hardworking, talent, skillful and brave, sowing the first seeds for the close friendship between the two peoples, he said.

The aspiration for peace, independence and freedom, and the tradition of heroic struggle against foreign invaders are common values that the two peoples share, forming a solid foundation for the special relationship between the two nations.

"Overcoming the long geographical distance and all difficulties and challenges, over the past six decades, the special solidarity and loyalty between Việt Nam and Cuba have been continuously consolidated and developed in all areas,” stated the leader.

Briefing the Cuban friends on the outcomes of his ongoing visit, NA Chairman Huệ said that at his talks and meetings with leaders of the Cuban Party and State, the two sides agreed on many important issues, especially the efforts to effectively promote bilateral cooperation, optimising each other's strengths and supporting each other to overcome difficulties and challenges.

Dozens of cooperation documents have been signed between agencies and businesses of both sides, including four deals in the fields of electricity, oil and gas, building materials and aviation. Twinning ties have been set up between the two countries' localities on this occasion, he said, stressing that the fruitful results of the visit will create a new impetus for the bilateral special relationship to develop stronger in the coming time.

"With Việt Nam-Cuba solidarity, we will surely win," emphasised the NA leader.

ICAP President Fernando Gonzalez Llort thanked Việt Nam for always supporting the Cuban people in all fields over the years. He affirmed that the institute will work hard to promote people-to-people exchanges to match the special relations between the two countries.

Head of the Cuban National Assembly’s Commission on Foreign Relations Yolanda Ferrer said that the Cuban people are proud of their six-decade solidarity with Vietnamese peers, and underlined that Cuba treasures the friendship and the whole-hearted support from Việt Nam.

On the occasion, NA Chairman Huệ presented gifts to leaders of the ICAP, members of the Committee for Solidarity with Việt Nam, and Bến Tre village.

He also gifted the Tio Hồ, Võ Thị Thắng and Nguyễn Văn Trỗi schools with sets of computers. VNS