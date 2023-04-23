Dental Suction Systems Market to Witness Rapid Growth Due to Rising Prevalence of Dental Illnesses By 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, the Global Dental Suction Systems Market Size was valued at USD 910.9 billion, and it is expected to grow at a rapid revenue CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The market growth is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of dental illnesses, the popularity of aesthetic dentistry, the growing use of dental suction systems in offices and hospitals, and the availability of advanced dental suction systems.

The incidence of dental diseases such as periodontal disease, dental caries, and oral cancer is increasing globally, affecting around 3.5 billion people according to the World Health Organization. This has led to an increase in demand for dental procedures, resulting in the need for dental suction systems.

Moreover, the popularity of cosmetic dentistry has increased as people place more emphasis on their dental appearance. Dental suction systems are essential for removing saliva, blood, and other debris during cosmetic dental procedures such as tooth whitening, dental implants, and orthodontic treatments.

Hospitals and clinics also use dental suction systems for various dental treatments, and the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals worldwide, coupled with the availability of technologically advanced dental suction devices, is driving market revenue growth. The latest dental suction devices are efficient, hygienic, and quiet, making them more appealing to dental workers.

However, the high cost of dental suction devices and the significant maintenance and replacement costs associated with them may impede market revenue growth. Moreover, the lack of qualified personnel to operate these systems is another factor that could limit market growth, particularly in low-income countries.

Segments Covered in the Report

The dental suction systems market can be categorized based on various parameters. The market can be segmented based on product type, technology, application, and end-use outlook.

In terms of product type, the dental suction systems market can be classified as stationary and portable. Stationary dental suction systems are larger in size and are used in hospitals, while portable dental suction systems are smaller and can be used in clinics or even at home.

Based on technology, the dental suction systems market can be divided into wet suction and dry suction. Wet suction systems use water to collect debris, while dry suction systems use air.

The dental suction systems market can also be segmented based on application. The market can be divided into general, orthodontics, endodontics, and others. General dental suction systems are used in routine dental procedures, while orthodontic dental suction systems are used during orthodontic procedures. Endodontic dental suction systems are used during root canal procedures, and other dental suction systems are used during specialized dental procedures.

Lastly, based on the end-use outlook, the dental suction systems market can be segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs). Hospitals use dental suction systems for a variety of procedures, while clinics and ASCs use dental suction systems for routine dental procedures.

Strategic Developments:

Dentsply Sirona, a leading provider of dental products, announced the acquisition of Byte, a clear aligner company that sells directly to consumers, on January 4, 2021. This acquisition is expected to improve Dentsply Sirona's product offerings and help the company grow in the orthodontic market.

Similarly, Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology company, acquired Integrated Dental Systems, a provider of dental implant solutions, on June 27, 2019. This acquisition was aimed at enhancing Danaher's dental implant product offerings and reinforcing its position in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global dental suction systems market is highly competitive, with several prominent players vying for a larger market share. Some of the major players in the market include Dentsply Sirona Inc., A-dec Inc., Cefla S.C., Danaher Corporation, Air Techniques Inc., Dentalez Group, CATTANI S.p.A., DÜRR DENTAL SE, Metasys Medizintechnik GmbH, and DENTALEZ Integrated Solutions.

Dentsply Sirona Inc. is a leading provider of dental equipment and technology, while A-dec Inc. is a dental equipment manufacturer that specializes in dental chairs and delivery systems. Cefla S.C. is a global leader in dental equipment and materials, while Danaher Corporation is a science and technology company with a strong presence in the dental industry.

Air Techniques Inc. is a leading dental equipment manufacturer that specializes in air compressors and vacuum systems, while Dentalez Group provides a wide range of dental equipment and technology solutions. CATTANI S.p.A. is a leading producer of dental suction systems, while DÜRR DENTAL SE is a manufacturer of dental products and systems.

