Baby Carriers Market to Observe Highest Growth of USD 1,120.2 million with Growing CAGR of 4.5% by 2027

baby-carriers market

the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Baby Carriers Market by Product Type, Price Point and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” the baby carriers market size was $987.2 million in 2019, and is projected reach $1,120.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2027.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9504

Baby carriers is the exercise of carrying toddler or baby through the use of a baby wrap, sling, or other style carrier. Baby carriers promotes breast feeding, bonding, and healthy infant development. Moreover, baby carriers is becoming great option for parents while travelling as it provides greater convenience and maneuverability to parents while walking in crowd. Furthermore, wearing baby carriers helps in prevention of flat head syndrome, promotes digestion and also helps in their physical development of health. Moreover, availability of light weight baby carrier, breathable fabrics carrier further adds convenience to both parents and babies. In addition, feature like soft structured baby carriers which can be worn on front, back and hips is providing multiple options for the parents. Thus, multiple benefits offered by baby carriers including but not limited to convenience, comfortability and better maneuverability drives the baby carriers market growth.

Within the baby carrier industry, though purchase decision are primarily based on word-of-mouth among friends, peers or family members, however, social media marketing are gaining huge traction amongst the millennial parents. With increased digitalization and internet becoming useful source to impart product knowledge engaged players in the baby carrier market can strategize on advertising and promoting their products on various social media platforms. Active players in the industry are now promoting their products on social media platforms to impart awareness as well as differentiating features such as safety, comfort, ease, and convenience about their product offerings.

The covid-19 pandemic have negatively impacted the global baby carriers market. Engaged players have witnessed widespread disruptions in supply chains. Furthermore, the demand for baby carriers is likely to taper owing to restricted movement in travel and tourism. Nevertheless, the market is likely to stabilize in the upcoming two years.

Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9504

The global baby carriers market is segmented on the basis of product type, price point, sales channel and region. Based on product type, the global market is segmented into wrap, sling, backpack carriers and buckle carrier. On the basis of price point, the global market is bifurcated into mass and premium. By sales channel the market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores, online sales channels and others. The global market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA region.

Key Findings Of The Study

By region, North America dominates in terms of global baby carriers market and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

By product type, the buckle carrier segment led in terms of market share, in 2019; and is expected to grow with robust CAGR in the upcoming years.

By price point, the mass segment accounted for about four-fifth market share of the baby carriers market in 2019; however, the premium segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the online channels segment is expected to gain market share in the upcoming years and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow with robust CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Some of the major players profiled for in the baby carriers market analysis includes Babybjorn AB, Boba, Inc., Clevrplus Carriers, Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Infantino, LLC., Lillebaby, LLC, The Ergo Baby Carrier, Inc., Twingo, LLC, Solly Baby, Soul Slings

Procure Complete Report (264 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/750b79b3a849e9c12dbe285fbfd71b65

Reasons to Buy this Baby Carriers Market Report:

> Mergers and acquisitions should be well-planned by identifying the best manufacturer.

> Sort new clients or possible partners into the demographic you’re looking for.

> Suitable for providing dependable and high-quality data and analysis to assist your internal and external presentations.

> Develop tactical initiatives by gaining a better grasp of the areas in which huge corporations can intervene.

> To increase and grow business potential and reach, develop and plan licencing and licencing strategies by finding possible partners with the most appealing projects.

> Recognize newcomers with potentially strong product portfolios and devise effective counter-strategies to acquire a competitive edge.

> To develop effective R&D strategies, gather information, analysis, and strategic insight from competitors

Related Reports :

Baby Feeding Bottles Market

Baby Diapers Market

Baby Oral Care Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-oral-care-market-A12945

Baby Romper Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-romper-market-A12417

Baby Bottle Sterilizers Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/baby-bottle-sterilizers-market-A11689

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.