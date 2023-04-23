IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Scientology Helps Biljana Wake Up Every Day Happy, And That's the Greatest Miracle

Meet Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia who credits Scientology for helping her find her true self and experience joy in life.

Meet Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia who credits Scientology for helping her find her true self and experience joy in life.

I Am a Scientologist episode 2, is part of the rollout of season 5 on the Scientology Network.

I Am a Scientologist episode 2, is part of the rollout of season 5 on the Scientology Network.

What does it mean to be a Scientologist? Find out with the latest episode of “I Am a Scientologist.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To be a Scientologist is actually an adventure,” says Biljana, a spa owner from Macedonia.

People can come to her spa, relax, and get out of their daily routine. It makes them happy, and that’s what she loves.

“To be a Scientologist is actually an adventure,” she says, “like finding your true self and the joy in life.”

Before finding Scientology, Biljana felt so mired in problems she was giving up on her dreams.

“Now … I’m going for my dreams and my dreams are happening,” she says. “I have the power to change things ... the power to make things happen. And I wake up and I’m a happy person. I have my life the way I want it to be and that’s the greatest miracle.”

I Am a Scientologist” is an original series on the Scientology Network. It features Scientologists from all walks of life and locations whose lives have been transformed and enriched by the religion.

This episode takes viewers from the studio of a Thai boxing coach in New Zealand to the ice rink where an award-winning figure skater from Mexico practices her routines. And it includes a Swiss golfer, an English author, and an American songwriter.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church’s global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube

You just read:

Scientology Helps Biljana Wake Up Every Day Happy, And That's the Greatest Miracle

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Scientology Helps Biljana Wake Up Every Day Happy, And That's the Greatest Miracle
Thanks to Scientology, Marlènne Knows How to Speak the Language of Friendship
How a South African Minister is Using Scientology to Help End Gender-Based Violence
View All Stories From This Author