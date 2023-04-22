Submit Release
Earth Day 2023

On the 53rd anniversary of Earth Day, we are reminded to maintain our focus on responding to the threats to our planet while also taking stock of progress made.  The United States has made unprecedented investments in the health of our planet, leading global efforts to protect the environment and tackle the climate crisis.

We have reaffirmed the importance of identifying solutions to the myriad challenges facing our planet today, from the climate crisis to global water insecurity.

We have also made strides in addressing biodiversity loss and water insecurity around the world. We joined our partners and allies to address critical water challenges at the UN Water Conference in March, where we announced more than $49 billion in domestic and global action, ensuring that climate-resilient water and sanitation infrastructure remain a priority at home and around the world.  Overseas, our missions are also leading by employing new technology at our Embassies and Consulates to achieve better energy efficiency and transparency for air quality data.

Since the first Earth Day 53 years ago, hundreds of millions of people across the globe have mobilized to advocate for better protection of our planet.  On Earth Day, we recognize it is not enough to simply hope for a brighter future for our children and grandchildren.  We must continue to take bold action to foster a healthier planet for all.

Earth Day 2023

