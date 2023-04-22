Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Lu’s Travel to the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan

Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu will travel to the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan on April 22-27. Assistant Secretary Lu will lead a U.S. delegation to build on the Secretary’s successful travel to the region in February, discuss a wide range of shared interests, and strengthen regional ties to create a more connected and prosperous Central Asia.

In Bishkek, Assistant Secretary Lu will meet with senior Kyrgyz government officials to further the bilateral and regional goals discussed during the fruitful United States-Kyrgyzstan Annual Bilateral Consultations in March. Assistant Secretary Lu will also meet with economic leaders and members of civil society to discuss ways in which the United States can better support the Kyrgyz creative economy, women’s economic empowerment, human rights, and press freedom.

Assistant Secretary Lu will then travel to Dushanbe to meet with senior government officials with the focus on deepening United States-Tajik partnership and discuss shared challenges and objectives including in the security sector. Assistant Secretary Lu will also meet with members of the press and Tajik civil society to highlight the importance of press freedom and the need for a robust civil society.

While in both Bishkek and Dushanbe, Assistant Secretary Lu will emphasize the United States’ enduring commitment to the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence.