Senate Resolution 98 Printer's Number 627

PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 627

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

98

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,

MILLER, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO,

SCHWANK, COSTA AND BREWSTER, APRIL 21, 2023

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2023

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of April 2023 as "Arab American Heritage

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, The General Assembly acknowledges the significant

contributions of Arab Americans to the cultural, economic,

social and political fabric of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Arab Americans have a rich history in Pennsylvania,

dating back to the 19th century when Arab immigrants first

settled in this Commonwealth and have since made invaluable

contributions to the growth and diversity of our communities;

and

WHEREAS, Arab Americans have excelled in various fields,

including business, medicine, law, education, arts and

philanthropy, and have played a vital role in advancing the

economic and cultural prosperity of this Commonwealth; and

WHEREAS, Arab Americans have actively engaged in civic and

political life, advocating for social justice, civil rights and

human rights and have made significant contributions to the

