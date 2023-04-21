Senate Resolution 98 Printer's Number 627

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,904 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 627
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
98
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY SAVAL, STREET, FONTANA, KEARNEY, HUGHES, HAYWOOD,
MILLER, CAPPELLETTI, BOSCOLA, COMITTA, COLLETT, SANTARSIERO,
SCHWANK, COSTA AND BREWSTER, APRIL 21, 2023
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 21, 2023
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of April 2023 as "Arab American Heritage
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The General Assembly acknowledges the significant
contributions of Arab Americans to the cultural, economic,
social and political fabric of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Arab Americans have a rich history in Pennsylvania,
dating back to the 19th century when Arab immigrants first
settled in this Commonwealth and have since made invaluable
contributions to the growth and diversity of our communities;
and
WHEREAS, Arab Americans have excelled in various fields,
including business, medicine, law, education, arts and
philanthropy, and have played a vital role in advancing the
economic and cultural prosperity of this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Arab Americans have actively engaged in civic and
political life, advocating for social justice, civil rights and
human rights and have made significant contributions to the
