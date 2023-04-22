Global Upcycled Denim Products Market Is Expected to Generate $838.6 Million by 2031

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global upcycled denim products market garnered $392.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $838.6 million by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Drivers An increase in per capita disposable income enhances the spending capacity of consumers, leading to rising expenditure on innovative and premium upcycled denim

Opportunities The high adoption of western culture and quick acceptance of fashionable and sustainable clothes in developing regions The rapid increase in the number of large department stores, including specialty stores, and convenience stores as well as online retail in developing economies

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global upcycled denim products market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of manufacturing facilities.

Curfew practices globally affected the domestic as well as international production of upcycled denim products, which, in turn, hampered the growth of the overall market.

Supply chain was disrupted due to import & export restrictions. Manufacturers faced shortage of labor and unavailability of raw materials.

However, in the post-pandemic, rapid digitization is causing the apparel sector to grow exponentially. Promotional initiatives and campaigns, whether online or offline, are increasing the demand for sustainable and upcycled denim apparel among consumers.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global upcycled denim products market based on Product Type, Price Point, Distribution Channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the home goods segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the apparel segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on price point, the mass segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the premium segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global upcycled denim products market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the online retail segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the global upcycled denim products market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global upcycled denim products market analyzed in the research include Souravi Enterprises, Industry of All Nations, ReChakr Solutions Private Limited, E.L.V. Denim Limited, blue milano s.r.l., NV Group Private Limited., ROSTAING, Zero Waste Daniel, Raw Materials Amsterdam, Redone LLC., EB Denim, Ruda Patrice, Remu Apparel, DenimX B.V., Use Me Works.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global upcycled denim products market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



