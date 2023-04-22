(HBNC) News: Johnson Fistel Urges Shareholders to Join Horizon Bancorp Class Action Lawsuit

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, April 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBNC). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased Horizon Bancorp securities between March 9, 2022 and March 10, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors are hereby notified that they have until June 19, 2023, to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient internal accounting controls relating to its classification of certain loan balances and securities; (ii) as a result of the foregoing deficiencies, throughout 2022 the Company issued quarterly financial statements containing errors that would require subsequent revision; and (iii) restatement of the foregoing financial statements would hinder the Company’s ability to timely file its annual report for 2022.

On March 10, 2023, Horizon filed a notice of the Company’s inability to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 with the SEC, announcing receipt of a notice from NASDAQ as a result of failing to timely file its annual report, as well as disclosing that it had identified material weaknesses in its internal controls. Following this news, Horizon’s stock price fell $1.43 per share, or 10.96%, to close at $11.62 per share on March 13, 2023.

